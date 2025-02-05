Future focus 2025: Technologies, trends, and transformation

Actionable insight for IT decision-makers to drive business success today and tomorrow

Despite the excitement around AI, cybersecurity remains a major concern for many businesses. These companies want to build a solid foundation to manage risk in an age plagued with new vulnerabilities.

Cyberattacks such as AI-enhanced phishing are a growing threat and IT decision-makers must ensure their teams are in a position to use AI tools to drive business growth and address security concerns.

This report provides an accurate and data-driven view of the IT landscape in 2025.

In this report, you'll learn:

  • What decision-makers must prioritize to stay competitive
  • How organizations can effectively scale operations
  • How businesses can build long-term resilience

