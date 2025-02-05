Future focus 2025: Technologies, trends, and transformation

Despite the excitement around AI, cybersecurity remains a major concern for many businesses. These companies want to build a solid foundation to manage risk in an age plagued with new vulnerabilities.

Cyberattacks such as AI-enhanced phishing are a growing threat and IT decision-makers must ensure their teams are in a position to use AI tools to drive business growth and address security concerns.

This report provides an accurate and data-driven view of the IT landscape in 2025.

In this report, you'll learn:

What decision-makers must prioritize to stay competitive

How organizations can effectively scale operations

How businesses can build long-term resilience

Download the report by filling out the form below.