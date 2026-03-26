HP delivers AI-powered updates to the Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) designed to help IT leaders and MSPs navigate the current memory shortage and more

“WXP is quickly becoming the command center for the enterprise.”

These were the words uttered by Manoj Leelanivas. president, HP solutions as he detailed the latest enhancements the company has made to the Workforce Experience Platform (WXP).

Continuing the key ‘future of work’ theme at the firm’s Imagine event in New York this week, Leelanivas talked about the disruptions employees face due to technology getting them down. It’s a massive barrier to productivity and morale, but also a time sink and financial strain for organizations, he suggested,

“Unfortunately, downtime and device failures are actively undermining employment today in this world. This is real digital friction, and it's putting productivity under attack, and that is why we built WXP,” he said.

Leelanivas shared with the audience some bleak statistics that drilled home just how much is at stake through technology issues.

Some six percent of employees face serious issues lasting one to two hours every week, while 65% face weekly device issues or failures. Furthermore, 20% of workers experience disruptions to meetings due to IT issues.

To help remedy the situation before it gets worse, HP has announced a number of key updates to WXP, which itself was launched in 2024 before global rollout commenced in 2025.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI is front and center. Indeed, HP is using AI to help enterprise IT departments and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) acting as IT teams for SMBS, to get a clearer picture of how their devices are performing. Automated assistance is also available to proactively resolve issues before they become a major problem.

One key example Leelanivas gave was the ability to make smarter refresh decisions with WXP.

“One of the biggest constraints the whole world is facing today is memory. WXP [offers] visibility and advanced analytics that enable our customers to pinpoint exactly the memory utilization. No issues, no guesswork, they can figure out where the problem is, and they will know exactly where to invest and where not to invest so they can make those choices,” he said.

Smarter refresh with WXP will enable organizations to:

Better match memory and storage requirements to each user

Measure sentiment and right-size components

Extend device life by quickly and easily identifying and resolving issues

Updated features available immediately are: Enhanced AI Remediation, Workflow Builder, Custom Data Reports, Pulse Notifications for Microsoft Teams, the Wolf Protect and Trace API, and Poly+ Analyze.

The ability to generate Carbon Footprint Reports will be made available later this year.

“The proof of the pudding is in the eating. The results speak for themselves,” Leelanivas said.

“Our customers in one year have seen 30% fewer cognitive credits, faster resolution of problems, and 30% less downtime, and up to 50 hours saved per employee.”