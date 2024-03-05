IDC MarketScape: Worldwide supply chain Oracle ecosystem services vendor assessment
In-depth assessment of IT consulting providers supporting supply chain management processes
IBM's global supply chain practices include deep industry and functional expertise, as well as technology and data know-how that the company has used to innovate its own supply chain, a unique type of first-hand experience.
These practices can bring IBM's breadth and depth of capabilities to a supply chain suite of services not just with Oracle products but combined across IBM Services, IBM Sterling, blockchain, enterprise applications, and AI/GenAI and analytics, and sustainability.
Download this IDC report for the full findings, and discover how, across the breadth of supply chain management applications, the Oracle ecosystem is extremely influential and important.
