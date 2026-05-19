Facing disruption and cost pressure, CFOs are turning to finance and accounting BPO to boost efficiency and resilience. This Magic Quadrant reviews providers’ ability to deliver technology‑enabled P2P, O2C and R2R services using automation, AI and GenAI, and evaluates execution and vision to identify those best positioned to lower costs, mature finance processes and support more autonomous operations.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing by Jan Ambergen, Jeffrin Francis et al. 5 Nov 2025. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.