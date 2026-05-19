Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

ITPro's avatar
By
published
in Whitepapers
Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing
(Image credit: IBM)

Facing disruption and cost pressure, CFOs are turning to finance and accounting BPO to boost efficiency and resilience. This Magic Quadrant reviews providers’ ability to deliver technology‑enabled P2P, O2C and R2R services using automation, AI and GenAI, and evaluates execution and vision to identify those best positioned to lower costs, mature finance processes and support more autonomous operations.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing by Jan Ambergen, Jeffrin Francis et al. 5 Nov 2025. Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

Latest
  • The Dell PowerStore Elite on the ITPro background
    Dell PowerStore Elite unveiled at Dell Technologies World 2026

    News The new platform is described as "the biggest leap forward" in PowerStore's history

You might also like
View More ▸