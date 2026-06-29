Price vs. Purpose: How schools can purchase responsibly despite cost pressures

Amazon Business research reveals a gulf between words and actions in education

Ethical and sustainable procurement is reportedly a top priority for procurement teams, but rising costs, supplier issues and weak spend controls routinely prevent schools from making more responsible choices.

Our new report offers practical guidance for teams to embed sustainable, audit-ready practices whilst meeting regulatory demands and sustaining broader, economic conditions.

Download the report and uncover steps education organisations can take to manage risks, improve spend control and embed more responsible practices.

Our findings include:

Cost and efficiency dominate agendas: making efficiency gains and reducing purchasing costs are the top two priorities for education procurement teams in the next 12 months

making efficiency gains and reducing purchasing costs are the top two priorities for education procurement teams in the next 12 months Responsible procurement is a priority: whilst teams are focused on implementing more responsible processes, cost-cutting ultimately takes priority over responsible purchasing

whilst teams are focused on implementing more responsible processes, cost-cutting ultimately takes priority over responsible purchasing Professionals recognise the risks of a low-price focus: chasing the lowest price can increase long-term costs, creating a false economy and may lead to unethical practices

chasing the lowest price can increase long-term costs, creating a false economy and may lead to unethical practices Practical hurdles prevent progress: barriers to adopting responsible practices include a limited pool of qualified suppliers, a lack of insight on off-tender spending and the challenges of working with outdated systems.