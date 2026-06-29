Third-sector procurement: Could tech modernisation advance responsible buying?

A sector on the brink of transformation:

Our report highlights the challenges, opportunities and priorities for Non-Profit procurement leaders. Our findings indicate that whilst many procurement executives we spoke to feel passionate about responsible procurement, 75% do not plan on prioritising more processes to support it in the next 12 months.

Financial pressure, fragmented and ad hoc purchasing and legacy tools and skills gaps are amongst common obstacles facing procurement teams. Download your copy to learn how to navigate these using practical strategies, explained in easy-to-understand steps.

Third-sector procurement

Download your copy of the report, and learn:

The key challenges in non profit procurement, including financial pressures and fragmented purchasing and how to address these

How to balance cost-cutting with ethical, sustainable procurement

Strategies to justify a move away from manual processes, even in budget-constrained environments

Practical steps to modernise your procurement systems, and contribute towards visibility, simplified reporting and achieving your ESG goals

Ways to consolidate purchasing, improve adherence to compliance and demonstrate ROI.