What Boards Miss about Data Resilience and why it matters

Designed for today’s business leaders, this asset explores why cybersecurity, though essential, is just one piece of a much larger data resilience strategy.

Based on industry research and expert analysis, this brief uncovers what board members often overlook when it comes to safeguarding organizational data and continuity. Discover the critical components of comprehensive data resilience, the evolving threat landscape, and actionable recommendations for building a stronger, more adaptable enterprise.

Key topics include:

The limitations of relying solely on cybersecurity for organizational protection

The importance of integrating data backup, recovery, and continuity planning

Practical strategies for improving board-level awareness and accountability

Gain essential insights and recommendations to ensure your organization is prepared for both today’s threats and tomorrow’s challenges. Learn how leading organizations are broadening their approach to resilience by moving beyond cybersecurity to safeguard business operations and reputation.