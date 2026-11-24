In the race to implement AI across their operations, businesses are leaving some employees in the dark about how agents and large language models may affect their roles.

This uncertainty is giving rise to what Visier describes as ‘performative AI’, where employees overstate their skills and competencies because they think it’s what their employers want to hear.

According to the workforce analytics firm’s survey of 1,000 workers in the US , released at the end of September, 48% admit to exaggerating their AI usage or expertise to colleagues or leaders, while 45% feel they’re under pressure to use AI tools even if they’re confident in doing so. Among their top concerns are potential job losses (24%), increased performance expectations (13%), and fewer opportunities to advance their careers (12%).

Andrea Derler, Visier’s principal of research, explained that employees are more likely to be guilty of ‘performative AI’ if their employers have set mandates. Or, they feel their performance is being judged on how they engage with AI tools.

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So, how do you solve a problem like ‘performative AI’? Experts agree that it comes down to learning and development, combined with creating a working environment where employees feel comfortable making and reporting mistakes.

Drop AI use as a performance metric

Martin Hartley, group chief commercial officer at global business and IT consultancy emagine, believes using AI as a marker of performance can encourage employee enthusiasm for tools before they’ve even had the time to develop their competence. “It reflects a wider problem of businesses increasingly confusing AI awareness with the ability to apply it effectively,” he told ITPro.

This is echoed by Gareth Hoyle, founder and managing director at digital agency Marketing Signals, who has experience of designing and shipping multi-agent workflows. If leaders ask employees about their AI usage in every meeting or appraisal then they shouldn’t be surprised when employees “offer impressive statistics on time saved, or a vague answer, without a lot of context as to how they got there,” he says.

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These arguments can be seen in the Visier data, with roughly six in ten (59%) respondents saying they don’t think their employers have a clear vision for how AI will change their roles. Just over a quarter (28%) are convinced their leaders have a full understanding of how their workforces are using AI on a daily basis – and only 29% believe their concerns about AI’s impact on their jobs and careers are being acknowledged.

If leaders want to prevent ‘performative AI’ use then they “need to examine what they recognize and reward,” argues Hartley. “If the expectation is simply ‘use more AI’, employees have an incentive to find uses for it regardless of whether it improves their workflows. Leaders should set expectations around outcomes instead, whether that means better quality, faster delivery, or fewer errors, while also accounting for the time spent checking and correcting outputs.”

Hoyle adds that leaders should “take AI use out of any targets and reviews, and judge people on whether the work they’re doing has gotten better”.

His company has a Slack channel where the team is encouraged to share prompts, including ones that didn’t work and any workarounds they found, so others can learn not to make the same mistakes. “If someone knows they won’t be judged for saying AI didn’t help with a task, they’ve got no reason to fake it.”

Provide learning opportunities and assess capabilities

The Visier report found that 32% of the respondents would feel more confident using AI tools if they had access to the right AI training and upskilling opportunities, but 41% feel their employers aren’t providing them the right learning and development opportunities to help them future-proof their careers.

While better training is a step in the right direction, it won’t necessarily stop employees from using AI for performative reasons. Leaders should find out whether they’re putting what they’ve learned into practice.

“The quickest way to spot potential ‘performative AI’ is to get employees to walk you through a recent piece of work. Someone who has used AI will be able to show you what they asked for, what came back, and how they may have tweaked it before it was finalized. While someone overstating its use will often talk about tools and hours saved, rather than being able to provide more specific details,” says Hoyle.

“Get employees to talk you through a real task to determine why they chose to use AI, how they checked its output, and what improved as a result,” Hartley agrees. “Those who can produce a polished answer but can’t explain its limitations or the checks behind it will likely need further support. This is a reason to assess their capability, rather than automatically assume dishonesty. The distinction matters for maintaining healthy employer-employee relations.”

Taelon Vorster, founder of remote-first agency It Just So Happens, offers up a few questions leaders should be posing to employees. What information did they give AI tools? How did they check the results? What did they change or improve?

Regardless of what’s asked, Vorster stresses it’s important that leaders don’t overdo it and they consider the workplace culture they want to create.

“If you’re constantly asking employees how they’re using AI, or making people feel like they’re underperforming because they’re not using it for everything, you’re encouraging exactly the kind of behavior you’re looking to deter. Give people proper training, clear guidelines, and the freedom to be honest about what they do and don’t understand.”

Essentially, leaders should create a working environment where admitting uncertainty is acceptable, concludes Hartley. “Employees should feel able to say, ‘I need help with this’, without fearing that they will be labeled as falling behind.”