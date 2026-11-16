AI infrastructure spending to top $2 trillion next year

Global spending on AI infrastructure will climb to $2.4 trillion next year, analyst firm Gartner has predicted, with overall AI spending rising to $4t.

The predictions, released at Gartner’s IT Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona, show that AI spending is up across the board, with a number of sub-sectors seeing significant year-on-year gains.

AI cybersecurity spending is up 69%, AI agents and assistant spending is expected to rise 123%, and generative AI models by 82%.

“Faster than anticipated expansion of user requirements into scaling up inference workloads, coupled with increasingly compute-intensive training workloads, continues to increase spending on AI infrastructure globally,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst, Chief of Research at Gartner.

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“While adoption of domain-specific and specialised AI models is accelerating, with spending projected to grow 99% in 2027, foundation GenAI models will continue to account for the largest share of model spending, reaching 81% in 2027,” Lovelock added.

AI was a significant focus at the firm’s annual event, with predictions that AI is going to be a net positive in terms of job creation.

As ITPro reported live from the conference, analysts told attendees that unrestrained AI deployment risks a loss of momentum for organizations that aren’t approaching it strategically.

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The AI infrastructure boom continues

The projected infrastructure spending – which would be equivalent to the GDP of Canada – will mark a 53% increase from 2026, according to Gartner. The firm also projects spending to grow at a faster rate than spending across the wider AI sector (47.5%).

All told, Gartner projects AI infrastructure will make up almost 60% of total AI spending next year.

“Spending on AI-optimised servers, the largest segment of AI infrastructure spending, is expected to increase from $527.6 billion in 2026 to $957.2 billion in 2027,” Lovelock said.

“Growth is being driven by the continued build out of AI infrastructure by hyperscalers and neocloud providers as well as the ongoing ‘memflation’ of AI-optimised server prices.”

Skyrocketing demand for AI infrastructure has had a huge impact on component prices as OEMs fight to secure limited chip supplies, with memory availability being particularly constrained.

According to research from J.P. Morgan , DRAM prices will have risen “more than 400% from the start of 2024 to the end of 2026”.

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