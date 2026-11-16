AI infrastructure spending to top $2 trillion next year
Rising memory prices and inference demand will push AI server costs up
Global spending on AI infrastructure will climb to $2.4 trillion next year, analyst firm Gartner has predicted, with overall AI spending rising to $4t.
The predictions, released at Gartner’s IT Symposium/Xpo in Barcelona, show that AI spending is up across the board, with a number of sub-sectors seeing significant year-on-year gains.
AI cybersecurity spending is up 69%, AI agents and assistant spending is expected to rise 123%, and generative AI models by 82%.
“Faster than anticipated expansion of user requirements into scaling up inference workloads, coupled with increasingly compute-intensive training workloads, continues to increase spending on AI infrastructure globally,” said John-David Lovelock, Distinguished VP Analyst, Chief of Research at Gartner.
“While adoption of domain-specific and specialised AI models is accelerating, with spending projected to grow 99% in 2027, foundation GenAI models will continue to account for the largest share of model spending, reaching 81% in 2027,” Lovelock added.
AI was a significant focus at the firm’s annual event, with predictions that AI is going to be a net positive in terms of job creation.
As ITPro reported live from the conference, analysts told attendees that unrestrained AI deployment risks a loss of momentum for organizations that aren’t approaching it strategically.
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The AI infrastructure boom continues
The projected infrastructure spending – which would be equivalent to the GDP of Canada – will mark a 53% increase from 2026, according to Gartner. The firm also projects spending to grow at a faster rate than spending across the wider AI sector (47.5%).
All told, Gartner projects AI infrastructure will make up almost 60% of total AI spending next year.
“Spending on AI-optimised servers, the largest segment of AI infrastructure spending, is expected to increase from $527.6 billion in 2026 to $957.2 billion in 2027,” Lovelock said.
“Growth is being driven by the continued build out of AI infrastructure by hyperscalers and neocloud providers as well as the ongoing ‘memflation’ of AI-optimised server prices.”
Skyrocketing demand for AI infrastructure has had a huge impact on component prices as OEMs fight to secure limited chip supplies, with memory availability being particularly constrained.
According to research from J.P. Morgan, DRAM prices will have risen “more than 400% from the start of 2024 to the end of 2026”.
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Adam Shepherd has been a technology journalist since 2015, covering everything from cloud storage and security, to smartphones and servers. Over the course of his career, he’s seen the spread of 5G, the growing ubiquity of wireless devices, and the start of the connected revolution. He’s also been to more trade shows and technology conferences than he cares to count.
Adam is an avid follower of the latest hardware innovations, and he is never happier than when tinkering with complex network configurations, or exploring a new Linux distro. He was also previously a co-host on the ITPro Podcast, where he was often found ranting about his love of strange gadgets, his disdain for Windows Mobile, and everything in between.
You can find Adam tweeting about enterprise technology (or more often bad jokes) @AdamShepherUK.
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