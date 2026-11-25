The UK’S National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has released its annual State of the Cyber Nation report, and unsurprisingly, many of the findings focus on AI .

The report – which covers the period between 1 September 2025 and 31 August 2026 – details how AI makes cyber attacks “easier, faster, and cheaper to execute, and at greater scale”.

But AI itself isn’t causing the problem, says NCSC CEO Richard Horne. He describes how AI has exposed gaps in security due to “years of technical debt and the failure to implement even basic cyber protections”.

According to the report, UK infrastructure is likely to fall victim to repeated AI-powered cyber attacks in the next two years, probably perpetrated by Russia, China, or other hostile nation states.

Latest Videos From IT Pro Watch full video here:

What are the top findings from the report and how should businesses respond?

Security weaknesses

The NCSC’s report details how much of the world’s infrastructure is at risk due to decades-old basic security problems. This is especially true in critical sectors including energy, where there are multiple legacy systems that were never meant to be connected to the internet.

The central message for businesses is, longstanding security weaknesses are “becoming more difficult to get away with”, says Sam Thornton, COO at Bridewell.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thornton, who has worked in cybersecurity for over 20 years, finds it “frustrating” that “default passwords, weak credentials, vulnerability management, exposed systems and poorly secured remote access” are still part of the conversation.

The biggest takeaway from the NCSC’s report is that AI is “accelerating a cybersecurity problem many organizations already had”, says Tom Lovell, head of security services at Infinity Group. He describes how the weaknesses attackers exploit are often familiar: “Outdated technology, exposed systems, compromised identities and poor security practices.”

This is reflected in the NCSC’s findings. Among large organizations, 88% of incidents began through four routes: Exploitation of public-facing applications, phishing, valid account misuse, and exploitation of remote services.

“What changes with AI is how quickly and cheaply attackers can search for those opportunities,” explains Lovell. “More of the process can be automated, from identifying exposed systems to creating convincing phishing content.”

Early warning

This year, the NCSC received 1,831 reports of cyber attacks, of which 337 required its support – around 18%. Of those, 80 were nationally significant – almost a quarter. Its Early Warning service, designed to alert firms when they’ve been targeted by an attack, notified 8,500 organizations of suspected compromises.

Every organization with an internet exposure is vulnerable to attack, regardless of its industry or size, says Florian Pouchet, partner and head of cybersecurity and operational resilience at Wavestone. “In our experience, the most exposed businesses are often organizations in less regulated sectors, where cybersecurity maturity tends to be lower,” he says.

Critical infrastructure sectors such as energy, water, transport and healthcare are “particularly consequential targets” because disruption affects essential services, according to Thornton.

But supply chains are also a risk, as well as manufacturers, retailers and other businesses that rely on connected physical equipment. Older operational systems can be “especially challenging” because they may be difficult to patch or unable to support modern security controls, explains Thornton.

Nation state adversaries

The NCSC’s report also highlights the risk from nation state adversaries, particularly Russia and China, which are most likely to target critical infrastructure as part of geopolitical aims to damage and disrupt. The NCSC identifies China as the most “sophisticated and sustained” cyber challenge facing the UK.

“It judges that China likely has the intent, and is best positioned, to use AI in attacks against critical services,” warns Tracey Hannan-Jones, consulting director in information security, UBDS Digital.

There are “more tangible examples” of AI being used in China-linked activity, including the Vapor Panda group, says Pouchet.

According to CrowdStrike, the gang used AI agents to support attacks against more than 200 organizations across at least 14 countries in 11 days.

The NCSC also calls out Russia’s willingness to conduct disruptive activity and Iran’s targeting of organizations and individuals it regards as threats.

For example, Ukrainian authorities identified LameHug malware linked to Russian APT28 that used a large language model (LLM) to generate attack commands.

Business steps

The NCSC’s latest report findings are important for businesses, but a few simple steps should help boost resilience . For CISOs and IT leaders, the report should “trigger action rather than panic”, says Lovell. “If attackers can use AI to find and exploit weaknesses faster, businesses need to reduce how many opportunities they leave available.”

Start with the routes attackers actually use, advises Lovell. “ Patch internet-facing systems quickly, enforce strong authentication and least-privilege access, keep reviewing privileged and machine identities, and segment networks so that compromising one account doesn’t give an attacker freedom to move throughout the environment.”

Meanwhile, the NCSC recommends Cyber Essentials as a baseline. This provides “an important foundation for basic protections”, alongside the additional controls required for more complex and operational environments, according to Thornton.

He advocates prioritizing patching according to “exposure, evidence of exploitation, and the importance of the affected service”.

Where older equipment cannot be patched safely, segment it from other systems, restrict access through appropriately configured firewalls, and monitor for unusual activity, Thornton advises.

Incident response plans are also a key step. “Test whether the business can keep operating when important systems are unavailable,” says Thornton. Meanwhile, check that backups “can actually be restored”, he advises. At the same time, rehearse incident decisions with operational leaders and agree who can authorize containment measures that might interrupt services.

It’s also important to realize that AI can offer some benefits to defenders, While the NCSC’s warnings focus on how AI super-charges attacks, the agency recognizes the positive side of the technology as part of vulnerability discovery .

AI “works both ways”, says Lovell. “The NCSC itself points to AI as an opportunity to identify weaknesses faster, automate defensive action, and accelerate recovery. As attacks become faster and more automated, defenders need to increase their own speed too.”