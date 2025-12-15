CISPE claims European Commission gave Broadcom a ‘blank cheque to raise prices, lock-in, and squeeze customers’ with VMware deal
Cloud providers have issued a formal response to the General Court of the European Union after the Commission defended its approval of the deal
A trade body representing European cloud providers is continuing its fight against Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware.
Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers in Europe (CISPE) has made a formal statement to the General Court of the European Union, outlining its concerns.
The complaint argues that by approving the merger, the European Commission (EC) enabled Broadcom to monetize VMware’s pre-existing dominance in server virtualization software.
Moreover, CISPE argued the EC ignored the known risks presented by the deal, allowing the firm to exploit its dominant position and massively increase pricing.
In a statement, CISPE pointed out that Broadcom’s CEO publicly committed to lifting VMware’s standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from between $4.7 and $5.0 billion to $8.5 billion within three years of closing.
This increase of 60 to 80% in a market growing at only 5% to 8% annually couldn't realistically come from organic growth or efficiencies, the trade body noted, but only from the aggressive monetization of VMware’s locked-in customer base through steep price rises and forced bundling.
CISPE is also unhappy about the way the deal is being financed, with Broadcom having raised $28.4 billion in new debt and assuming around $8 billion of VMware’s existing debt to fund the acquisition.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
This, CISPE added, created a powerful financial incentive to extract cash rapidly from VMware’s installed base, reinforcing the provider’s market power and incentivizing aggressive pricing strategies.
CISPE claims EC ignored warnings
Notably, CISPE claims the EC ignored repeated warnings from customers and industry associations, failing to examine - or even mention - the risk that Broadcom would use VMware’s dominance to drive substantial price increases and tighten contractual lock-in.
Since the acquisition, prices have skyrocketed, in some cases by as much 1,500%.
Meanwhile, the trade body noted that multi-year subscriptions and bundling of VMware products have been forced on users - with significant cost consequences for European cloud providers and their customers.
“The Commission looked at this merger through half-closed eyes and declared it safe. By rubber stamping the deal, Brussels handed Broadcom a blank cheque to raise prices, lock-in and squeeze customers. Broadcom has, predictably cashed this cheque with interest," said Francisco Mingorence, secretary general of CISPE.
"This was a failure of oversight by the regulator with real world costs for Europe’s cloud sector, and every organization that depends upon it.”
The statement comes in response to the European Commission’s defence of its 2023 decision approving the $61 billion deal.
If CISPE succeeds in persuading the court to annul the acquisition, the Commission will be forced to re-examine it - creating significant legal uncertainty for Broadcom’s shareholders, creditors, customers, suppliers and investors, CISPE pointed out.
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn to stay up-to-date with all our coverage.
MORE FROM ITPRO
- Is a VMware exodus looming? Disgruntled customers are actively seeking alternative providers
- CISPE pushes EU Court to reexamine Broadcom's VMware acquisition
- Broadcom EMEA CTO claims the company has been able to solve most of its customer issues following VMware acquisition
Emma Woollacott is a freelance journalist writing for publications including the BBC, Private Eye, Forbes, Raconteur and specialist technology titles.
-
-
What now for enterprise virtualization?
With a trusted partner like Pure Storage, businesses can make the most of their virtualization journey
-
Nutanix wants to help customers shore up cloud sovereignty
News New automation tools and infrastructure management capabilities look to tackle single-vendor dependency and shore up sovereignty requirements
-
Channel focus: All you need to know about VMware's partner program
Channel Focus Parent company continues to choose a fresh direction in a bid to increase partner capabilities and value to customers
-
Computacenter enters the fray against Broadcom in Tesco's VMware lawsuit
News The IT reseller has added its own claim against Broadcom in VMware case brought by Tesco
-
OpenAI has a bold plan to pay for its $1 trillion spending spree: Ads, personal assistants, and cheaper subscriptions
News OpenAI has lined up more than $1 trillion in spending – and now it's trying to figure out how to pay for it all.
-
Tesco is taking Broadcom to court – here’s why
News The retailer is demanding £100 million in compensation following VMware pricing and licensing changes
-
How simplicity benefits the IT partner ecosystem
Sponsored Content Across private cloud and AI adoption, simple approaches can unlock more time and money for IT teams
-
A focused shift to partner-delivered services generates new opportunities with Broadcom
Sponsored Content Broadcom is investing in professional services — delivered through partners — for long-term customer success
-
VCF: The key to cloud success now and in the future
Sponsored Content Private cloud offers the security and scalability that modern enterprises require
-
Moving Broadcom VMware licenses to subscription-based models
Sponsored Content With a committed channel, Broadcom makes the journey to subscription-based VMware licenses as smooth as possible