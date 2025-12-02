Channel focus: All you need to know about VMware's partner program
Parent company continues to choose a fresh direction in a bid to increase partner capabilities and value to customers
VMware, the virtualization and cloud infrastructure solutions vendor founded in 1998 by Berkeley, California's Diane Greene, Mendel Rosenblum, Scott Devine, Ellen Wang, and Edouard Bugnion, was acquired by components company Broadcom in 2023 for $69 billion.
Broadcom divided it across VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), Tanzu, and Application Networking and Security (ANS) divisions.
Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan presides over division heads Krish Prasad (VCF), Purnima Padmanabhan (Tanzu), and Umesh Mahajan (ANS). Senior vice president for global commercial sales and partners Brian Moats oversees roughly 17,400 remaining VMware partners since the lower Registered tier was jettisoned.
Pre-acquisition, VMware turned over $13bn. Distribution comprised 48% of Delaware-incorporated, Palo Alto-headquartered Broadcom's overall 2024 net revenue.
With 37,000 employees and $30bn revenues for its fiscal 2024, infrastructure software comprised $21.5bn.
Key offerings
Moats suggests emphasizing VCF solutions and cyber-resilience. "We need partners to help us scale and play a bigger role in selling and deploying VCF-based private clouds."
- VCF 9.0 is key for VMware by Broadcom partners, meant to accelerate self-service out of the box.
- Its vSphere server virtualization platform targets datacenter resource utilization.
- Tools include for streamline ITops, automation, private lateral cloud security with vDefend load balancing with Avi, and intelligence via Tanzu solutions.
Recent news
- In March, three zero-day vulnerability alerts affected VMware ESXi, Workstation, and Fusion products.
- In July as Broadcom rejigged its cloud channel. Reports said invitation-only partnerships might evolve.
- August saw VMware Private AI Services become standard in VCF to assist private cloud developers.
VMware for partners
Moats says the channel is central to "extend reach, amplify innovation, and drive scale". "Our customers need partners who are all-in, from design and implementation to optimization and ongoing support," says Moats.
"Partners bring VCF to life in customer environments, from initial advisory and design through to deployment and ongoing optimization."
It's about prioritizing partners that demonstrate "real commitment and capability," and Broadcom seeks to reward "value delivered, not just volume" for predictable, profitable, and sustainable growth.
And VCF's Prasad has said it is putting more emphasis and focus on the partners adept at modernizing IT, accelerating AI adoption, and strengthening cyber resilience, with VMware-related professional services increasingly partner-led. According to CEO Tan, the company promises not to compete in professional services.
All implementation, migration, and delivery services will be entrusted to partners, especially in VCF.
Partner programs, tiers, and partner types
Broadcom's streamlined Advantage Partner Program (APP) aims to boost standards, with dedicated sales and technical resources, business planning, and services expertise.
- Underneath sits VMware by Broadcom, working with VCF, Tanzu, Avi, vDefend, and the like. Partner types with related designations, benefits and funding are Resell/Solution Provider (transactional, working through distributors), Cloud & Managed Service Provider (MSP), Distributor/Aggregator, Technology & Alliance ecosystem integration partner, Global SI/Strategic Partner, Expert (EAPP) (invitation-only services partners [https://expert.broadcom.com/] covering implementation, technical support, consulting and education activities).
- Tiers are Select (50 points), Premier (500 points), and Pinnacle (2000 points). Remaining Registered partners are phasing out. Broadcom has also said it's increasing requirements for Premier and Pinnacle partners, including mandatory business planning and compliance training.
- - 70% of points are for bookings.[https://news.broadcom.com/partners/redesigned-broadcom-partner-program-delivers-more-value-to-partners-and-customers]- 30% of points are for technical expertise, services delivery, post-sales, certifications, Knights program involvement and other dedicated resourcing
- - Badges are available per APP tier, EAPP services, Expert Plus, Sales Certification, and for Knights.
- Certifications and training programs:
- Role-based sales, pre-sales, architecture, implementation, and support certifications. VMware-specific certifications include VCF (5), legacy VMware (16), VCDX (2), and ANS (1), in addition to VMware security certifications. or broader VMware learning. Download a 2025 pathway guide.
- Proven Professional foundational knowledge qualification.
- Certified Expert validation of advanced expertise.- Knight certification.]Invitation-only program recognizing multiple certifications and "consistent excellence", Broadcom says.
- E-learning and digital training opportunities. An on-demand learning FAQ is here or register for instructor-led sessions.- Online learning management system (LMS) training hub.
- Ongoing vmLIVE Speedcasts and virtual-event training updates.
- Support portal with knowledge base.
- Hands-on virtual labs for Premier and Pinnacle partners.
- Momentum training and exclusive enablement workshops.
- Regional solution architects are available to Pinnacle partners.
Further benefits, rewards, and incentives
- Financially focused benefits and offers:
- Deal registration, managed via dashboard. Protection and preferred pricing on approved deals ≥$10,000, valid 180 days.
- Incumbency protection for commercial accounts. Minimum 10% price protection on renewals.- Upfront discounts. Tiered discounts via distributors.
- Achievers’ Program, with incentives tracked and managed via dashboard. Extra rewards, rebates, and activity-based rebate claims for Pinnacle and Premier partners.
- Business tools or benefits:
- Manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) lists with access to VMware SKUs.
- Partner portal with tools, dashboards, and enablement features.
- Partner help desk and hotline for dedicated support.
- Manufacturer’s Authorization Letter proving authorized VMware reseller status.
- Not for Resale (NFR) offerings, such as software or appliances for training and demos.
- Assigned partner account support for higher tiers.
- Partner finder listing.
- Strategic account teamwork and engagement with Broadcom.
- Division roadmap reviews and updates for Premier and Pinnacle partners.
- Partner Advisory Board feedback groups.
- Exclusive LinkedIn partner groups.
- Additional marketing tools:
- APP logos, badges, and branding, including Broadcom logo co-branding rights and Authorized Partner badges.
- Campaign kits and pre-built promotions.
- Newsletters and program certificates.
- Go-to-market sales guidance and related assets.
- Customer and partner event access. Premier and Pinnacle partners can apply for co-presenting opportunities.
- Partner services delivery toolkits for Premier and Pinnacle partners.
- Regional marketing manager support for top partners.
- Sales leads for Premier and Pinnacle partners.
- Other tools:
- Enablement dashboard to track certifications and training.
- End customer lookup tool.
- Guided selling tool.
- Private cloud modernization tooling (PCMO) for solution design. A VCF maturity model assessment tool is here.
- 'Program leveling' dashboard tracking progression and tier status.
- Dashboarding for managing renewals and expiring contracts.
- Business planner tool for Premier and Pinnacle partners.
Sign up and get on board
Partners are invited to join by Broadcom's Partner Program Office, a Broadcom BU sponsor, or an authorized distributor.
Partner program guides reside on the portal. Questions about eligibility or onboarding? Email partner.helpdesk@broadcom.com. General APP questions can be directed to partnerprogram.office@broadcom.com. Services partners apply separately by speaking to their Premier or Pinnacle partner account directors (PADs) or partner business managers (PBMs).
Register for the partner portal to gain access to all training, certification, dashboards, and benefits. While logged in, live chat support is here, at the same URL as the self-service knowledge base; if not, try this support homepage.
Broadcom is also on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube; specific VMware groups remain live on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Fleur Doidge is a journalist with more than twenty years of experience, mainly writing features and news for B2B technology or business magazines and websites. She writes on a shifting assortment of topics, including the IT reseller channel, manufacturing, datacentre, cloud computing and communications. You can follow Fleur on Twitter.
