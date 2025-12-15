Nutanix wants to help customers shore up cloud sovereignty

Enterprises running Nutanix will soon be able to build and operate their own sovereign cloud services following the release of several new features.

New features on the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) will give customers “more choice in how they run and govern infrastructure”, the company said.

The move comes amidst a sharpened enterprise focus on data sovereignty and demand for greater cloud vendor flexibility.

Data sovereignty and vendor flexibility are two overlapping considerations that enterprises are grappling with at present, according to Nutanix. IT leaders face disconnected environments and disparate application estates, often running on sovereign services spanning multiple providers.

“As sovereign cloud architectures become a defining priority for enterprises, we’re introducing several enhancements to the Nutanix Cloud Platform that help customers meet these needs without giving up the advantages of a distributed cloud infrastructure,” said Thomas Cornely, executive VP of product management at Nutanix.

With this in mind, Nutanix wants to cut out the middle man by allowing customers to build their own, reducing complexity and reliance on major providers.

“These new capabilities give customers the clarity and control needed to draw their own sovereign boundaries across distributed environments and leverage the resiliency and flexibility that distributed clouds provide,” Cornely commented.

What to expect from the new Nutanix features

As part of the update, NCP will now offer users “orchestrated lifecycle management” covering “dark-site environments”, meaning they’ll gain greater visibility over distributed cloud environments.

New on-premises deployment options for the Nutanix Central solution, which aims to simplify cloud management, are also rolling out.

Elsewhere, Nutanix Data Lens will also run in on-prem environments. The Data Lens platform aims to bolster unstructured data security, governance, and resilience.

The company said these new options aim to further shore up governance and resilience capabilities.

A new automation tool, Nutanix Infrastructure Manager, will also be rolling out in the wake of the update. This new service also targets greater environment visibility, the company said, streamlining deployments for users.

Nutanix Infrastructure Manager will give enterprises a single view of virtual local area networks (VLANs), for example, allowing for “centralized visibility and controls" across both on-prem and public cloud environments.

Nutanix said management of Kubernetes and AI environments will also gain a boost through the management tool.

Recovery options in the spotlight

Backup and resilience capabilities are a key focus in the update, according to Nutanix, with new features allowing customers to bolster application security and availability across multiple sites and regions during outages.

These capabilities, the company noted, are “essential for sovereignty-aligned environments” and look to address single-vendor dependencies.

“Teams can now apply sophisticated tiered disaster recovery options that match protection levels to each workload, for additional fault tolerance and cyber recovery resilience,” Nutanix explained.

“New capabilities help ensure business continuity even in the event of up to three site or region failures. Integration of multi-cloud snapshots into the tiered approach ensures an added layer of protection for cyber-resilience objectives.”

