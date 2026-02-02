ControlUp snaps up Unipath to broaden AI capabilities
The digital employee experience (DEX) provider is implementing a new agentic AI framework to eliminate IT involvement in building remediations
ControlUp has announced the acquisition of Unipath, an AI-powered security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) platform provider, for an undisclosed fee.
The move will expand ControlUp’s autonomous endpoint management (AEM) offering, bringing a new agentic AI framework that learns from employee interactions, autonomously diagnoses issues, and generates remediations to free up time for IT teams.
Founded in 2024, Unipath’s AI SOAR platform applies automated analysis, integrated intelligence, and an expansive data layer to cut incident response times by up to 90%.
In an announcement, ControlUp CEO Jed Ayres said the acquisition will help take AEM “from vision to reality” for its customers.
“By bringing Unipath’s agentic AI into the ControlUp platform, we can resolve issues directly and in real-time, often without involving the helpdesk,” he commented.
“And we’re doing this with the governance and security standards required by banks, hospitals, and global enterprises, so a self-healing workplace becomes not just possible, but practical and trusted.”
Self-learning remediation
ControlUp’s own digital employee experience (DEX) software is designed to deliver real-time visibility by collecting telemetry every three seconds across thousands of signals to drive remediation and automation.
By integrating Unipath, the firm is now shifting towards a new self-learning remediation model that can anticipate issues and determine actions based on context, real-time data, and employee input.
Users also stand to benefit from continuously improved outcomes over time, the company claimed.
Specifically, ControlUp said Unipath adds expertise in contextual decisioning, rapid time-to-value automation, and AI-led operations.
AI roadmap
ControlUp’s AI roadmap also now extends across three layers. The first – dubbed Intelligent Insight – focuses on the company’s real-time, three-second telemetry to deliver the foundational data for anomaly detection, variance analysis, and experience scoring.
The second layer covers Conversational AI, with LLM-powered interactions designed to help employees resolve issues through natural language and without IT assistance.
Meanwhile, the third centers on Agentic AI and Automation, leveraging Unipath’s technology to deliver remediations based on outcomes and context
Integration
Unipath’s capabilities will be integrated into ControlUp’s ONE platform in phases throughout 2026, with early access available for select customers and partners.
Founder and CEO Mike Admon said the acquisition will further amplify its own mission to simplify automation and boost security teams’ productivity.
“By combining our agentic AI with ControlUp’s real-time DEX platform, we’re creating something entirely new,” he explained. “We are delivering technology that understands the problem, determines the action, and creates the resolution on its own.
“We're joining ControlUp because we share a vision for AI that reduces complexity and helps organizations operate without friction.”
