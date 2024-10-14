Effectively managing in location-agnostic work environments

Whitepapers
By
published

How to use technology and location insights to manage performance and employee well being to drive company growth

Effectively managing in location-agnostic work environments
(Image credit: Insightful)

As businesses navigate the ever-evolving hybrid work landscape, one challenge remains constant: understanding where employees are working. It’s no longer just about tracking attendance or clock-in times. 

The modern workforce demands more sophisticated insights into their location-based work habits. These insights go beyond knowing if someone is in the office or at home—they’re about compliance with corporate mandates, tax liabilities, team collaboration, and most importantly, optimizing where employees can be most productive.

This whitepaper explores the complexities of managing employees who work in varied locations and why location insights are critical for businesses looking to stay compliant, collaborative, and competitive in the hybrid work era.

Download now 

Provided by Insightful

ITPro
ITPro

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.