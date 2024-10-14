Effectively managing in location-agnostic work environments
How to use technology and location insights to manage performance and employee well being to drive company growth
As businesses navigate the ever-evolving hybrid work landscape, one challenge remains constant: understanding where employees are working. It’s no longer just about tracking attendance or clock-in times.
The modern workforce demands more sophisticated insights into their location-based work habits. These insights go beyond knowing if someone is in the office or at home—they’re about compliance with corporate mandates, tax liabilities, team collaboration, and most importantly, optimizing where employees can be most productive.
This whitepaper explores the complexities of managing employees who work in varied locations and why location insights are critical for businesses looking to stay compliant, collaborative, and competitive in the hybrid work era.
