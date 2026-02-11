ITPro Excellence Awards winners unveiled

Today, ITPro is pleased host the industry movers and shakers who have shown innovation and dedication to IT excellence in the past year.

An array of industry representatives will be attending our winners ceremony at Kitty Hawk in St Martin's Place, London, to celebrate not only their own achievements but those of their peers.

As well as celebrating achievements, there will be a chance to network and discuss some of the biggest issues affecting the IT industry, both now and in the future.

There are 22 award categories overall. These include 20 for innovation and excellence in a particular technology area plus two special awards: Product Innovator, and Editor's Choice.

“This industry is packed full of innovation and great ideas. That's what makes it so hard to choose the winners each and every year. As such, those worthy of an ITPro award really are the best of the best," said Maggie Holland, Global Content Director, B2B IT.

“ITPro will celebrate its 20th birthday in July this year, which makes this year’s awards ceremony a little bit more special. We’re honoured to have a somewhat advanced birthday celebration alongside the industry’s greatest.”

ITPro award winners

AI Excellence: Google Cloud

Google Cloud Backup Excellence: Barracuda

Barracuda Channel Excellence: HPE

HPE Cloud Excellence: Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform Collaboration Excellence: Slack

Slack Connectivity Excellence: Ericsson

Ericsson CRM Excellence: Salesforce

Salesforce Data Excellence: Snowflake

Snowflake Data Center Excellence: AMD

AMD Data Protection Excellence: Appian

Appian Digital Transformation Excellence: Databricks and Amperity

Databricks and Amperity ERP Excellence: Oracle Netsuite

Oracle Netsuite Hardware Excellence: Apple

Apple Infrastructure Excellence: HPE

HPE Networking Excellence: Cisco

Cisco Cybersecurity Excellence: Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Mobile Security Excellence: Samsung

Samsung IAM Security Excellence: Okta

Okta Server Excellence: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Storage Excellence: Huawei

Special awards

Product innovator of the year: HP

HP Editor's Choice: Best of the best: HP