ITPro Excellence Awards winners unveiled

Today, ITPro is pleased host the industry movers and shakers who have shown innovation and dedication to IT excellence in the past year.
An array of industry representatives will be attending our winners ceremony at Kitty Hawk in St Martin's Place, London, to celebrate not only their own achievements but those of their peers.
As well as celebrating achievements, there will be a chance to network and discuss some of the biggest issues affecting the IT industry, both now and in the future.
There are 22 award categories overall. These include 20 for innovation and excellence in a particular technology area plus two special awards: Product Innovator, and Editor's Choice.
“This industry is packed full of innovation and great ideas. That's what makes it so hard to choose the winners each and every year. As such, those worthy of an ITPro award really are the best of the best," said Maggie Holland, Global Content Director, B2B IT.
“ITPro will celebrate its 20th birthday in July this year, which makes this year’s awards ceremony a little bit more special. We’re honoured to have a somewhat advanced birthday celebration alongside the industry’s greatest.”
ITPro award winners
- AI Excellence: Google Cloud
- Backup Excellence: Barracuda
- Channel Excellence: HPE
- Cloud Excellence: Google Cloud Platform
- Collaboration Excellence: Slack
- Connectivity Excellence: Ericsson
- CRM Excellence: Salesforce
- Data Excellence: Snowflake
- Data Center Excellence: AMD
- Data Protection Excellence: Appian
- Digital Transformation Excellence: Databricks and Amperity
- ERP Excellence: Oracle Netsuite
- Hardware Excellence: Apple
- Infrastructure Excellence: HPE
- Networking Excellence: Cisco
- Cybersecurity Excellence: Palo Alto Networks
- Mobile Security Excellence: Samsung
- IAM Security Excellence: Okta
- Server Excellence: Dell Technologies
- Storage Excellence: Huawei
Special awards
- Product innovator of the year: HP
- Editor's Choice: Best of the best: HP
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
