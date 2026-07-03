ITPro is 20 this month. To celebrate, we've taken a look back at the team's favorite stories from the beginning to now.

2008: Science fiction's influence on technology: ideas made real



"The influence of Sci-Fi on technology has become increasingly apparent in the years since Simon Bisson wrote this piece from CES 2008 – just 12 months after the launch of the iPhone. In 2026, futuristic technology like wrist-worn devices and voice activated computers from Star Trek, the IoT and generative AI from the novels of Philip K Dick have evolved into the mundane: smart watches, home assistants, white goods, and chatbots.



"Perhaps the biggest change, though, is not the influence of sci-fi on hardware development but on tech leaders themselves. Mark Zuckerberg has spoken of his love for Snowcrash, which in part influenced the Metaverse. The influence of The Morning Rocket on Elon Musk was even documented in a BBC podcast series."

Jane McCallion, managing editor

2019: Is AMD finally winning the chip wars?



"Tim saw what was coming with AMD and Intel really early on. This article is a fantastic showcase of the subject matter expertise our team and extended team have. We not only report on what's happening, but also use our real-world experience to anticipate what may come next."



Bobby Hellard, reviews editor

(Image credit: Future)

2016: Why are women such a problem?

"I wrote this piece a few months after ITPro's 10th birthday. While much has changed for the better since publication, we still have a long way to go when it comes to being able to say the IT industry really embraces diversity.



"Sure there are some organizations leading the way and the fact more conversations are happening can only be a good thing. However, we need action not just talk. And we ALL need to be part of the discussion and the doing."



Maggie Holland, global content director

2023: Hybrid cloud comes into its own with GenAI



This was an exclusive interview with NetApp CEO George Kurian at the company's annual Insight event in 2023. Less than a year after the launch of ChatGPT, the fledgling GenAI industry was well and truly booming. After several years of gradual shifts toward hybrid cloud approaches, Kurian argued that this strategy was ideal for generative AI due to security and flexibility capabilities.

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Ross Kelly, news & analysis editor

