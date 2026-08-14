Dynatrace acquires observability firm Arize in $915m deal

Dynatrace has agreed to acquire observability specialist Arize for $915 million, as the vendor looks to expand its capabilities across the AI development lifecycle.

The deal will bring together Arize’s AI evaluation technology with Dynatrace’s production monitoring capabilities, enabling customers to evaluate, operate, and continuously improve AI applications.

AI observability has become increasingly important as businesses move AI applications into production, connecting model and agent behaviour with application performance, GPU utilization, infrastructure health, and business processes.

Following closure of the acquisition, Dynatrace said customers will gain continuous coverage across the AI lifecycle, spanning experimentation and deployment readiness, through to runtime evaluation and observability.

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The combined offering will also provide context of AI behavior and business impact, as well as an enterprise data foundation for AI workloads powered by exabyte-scale analysis and AI lakehouse capabilities.

The acquisition is expected to close later this quarter or early in Dynatrace’s third quarter, subject to regulatory review and customary closing conditions.

In an announcement, Dynatrace CEO Rick McConnell described the AI observability market opportunity as “enormous” with the category projected to exceed $10 billion by 2030.

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“Acquiring Arize advances our AI observability leadership, accelerates our roadmap, enhances our long-term growth profile, expands our reach with the developer community, and adds an incredible AI-first team to Dynatrace,” he said.

Combining AI evaluation and observability

Founded in 2020, Arize provides AI observability and LLM evaluation technology designed to help development teams identify issues with AI applications, assess output quality, and monitor AI behavior.

The firm's platform is used across AI frameworks and model providers, with Dynatrace highlighting its open source community and developer-focused presence as part of the rationale for the acquisition.

The vendor said Arize’s addition will address fragmentation in the way AI applications are developed and operated, with AI engineering teams often using one set of tools to evaluate model and agent behavior, while another is used to monitor the applications and infrastructure beneath them.

Instead, the combined platform intends to connect AI evaluation and production observability to give developers and engineering teams greater visibility into issues across the AI application stack.

For developers, the deal also aims to provide a clear path from AI experimentation through to enterprise deployment, backed by Dynatrace’s existing production monitoring and observability capabilities.

Leadership continuity

Post-acquisition, Arize CEO and co-founder Jason Lopatecki, and fellow co-founder Aparna Dhinakaran, will both join Dynatrace. Lopatecki will continue leading the Arize team, reporting to McConnell.

Commenting on the acquisition, Lopatecki said the move will strengthen Arize’s focus on helping AI teams assess whether their agents are working correctly rather than simply running.

“Together, we can bring AI evaluation and software observability into an end-to-end system, enabling teams to build more ambitious AI applications faster,” he explained.

“This is the kind of innovation that only happens when two companies with highly complementary solutions and go-to-market models come together, setting a new bar for what AI Observability can deliver for the entire industry.”

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