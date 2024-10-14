Lost focus: The cost of distractions on productivity in the modern workplace
What is happening to our attention spans?
Those in leadership roles are acutely aware of the link between employee focus and productivity. However, there's an overwhelming sense that focus in the workplace is diminishing, yet there is little real understanding as to why it’s happening.
Some employers attribute this erosion to the new generation of workers entering the workforce; however, the matter is far more complex.
This report examines the varied factors that contribute to this widespread loss of focus. The results reveal a ‘’perfect storm’’ of digital and real-life distractions, as well as changes in employee demands, technologies, work environments, and workplace dynamics.
