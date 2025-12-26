The 2025 that didn't happen

2025 has almost come to a close and the new year is right around the corner.

At this time of year, it’s usual to reflect on the year and consider some of the biggest, most impactful things that have happened. But here at ITPro, we like to take a different approach: what didn’t happen?

The tech industry can’t help but make bold promises and some just don’t pan out. What are some of the biggest targets, trends, and predictions that just haven’t come to fruition in 2025?

In this episode, Jane and Rory are once again joined by Ross Kelly, news and analysis editor at ITPro, to discuss the biggest misses of the year.

Highlights

"When Llama came out, they were hailed for the fact that it's, 'open source'. Yeah, they had a really strong start. But the big incumbents in the industry were always going to catch up. You know, Google. You look over the last two, three months, Google has really come back into its own. "

"We saw Google do that 'code red', initially go with Bard, rebrand that to Gemini, and then just plug away at that and really carve itself market space in the years since. Meanwhile, Meta actually got that early advantage in open source AI, and has spent the following years kind of squandering that."

"Quantum is a kind of rad sounding name and everyone wants to throw stuff at it, because it sounds kind of futuristic, but also maybe possible. And I don't know, I don't even know how useful it I don't even know how useful it's going to be... it does just feel like here one of these kind of frontier technologies that is just around the corner. But it just doesn't feel very real."

