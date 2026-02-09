Anthropic Labs chief Mike Krieger claims Claude is essentially writing itself – and it validates a bold prediction by CEO Dario Amodei

Development teams at generative AI firm Anthropic are now allowing Claude to effectively write itself, according to the company’s Labs chief Mike Krieger.

Speaking at the Cisco AI Summit on 3 February, Krieger told Cisco’s Jeetu Patel that “Claude is now writing Claude” as the company ramps up internal development processes.

“We're moving extremely quickly,” he said. “Right now for most products at Anthropic it's effectively 100% just Claude writing, and then what we've done is created all the right scaffolds around it to let us trust it.”

Krieger said the shift toward AI-powered coding has delivered marked benefits for teams, helping to not only speed up development processes but also in shoring up security.

Claude acts as a “super tough grader” for devs, according to Krieger, identifying potential flaws and enabling teams to fine-tune and tweak work.

“Having Claude trained and sort of prompted to be a really good adversarial code reviewer has been fantastic,” he told Patel.

“I’ll put up pull requests and Claude will come back and say ‘here are the security vulnerabilities, but here’s also how it could be refactored, here’s how it could be different’, it’s just really prompting to be a super tough grader,” Krieger added.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Enterprise & AI | Mike Krieger, Chief Product Officer, Anthropic & Jeetu Patel - YouTube Watch On

Anthropic has been keen to highlight the use of its own AI tools internally in recent months.

Findings from an internal survey published in December 2025 show engineers and researchers frequently use Claude for gaining a better understanding of codebases, refactoring tasks, and debugging code.

More than half (55%) of employees polled said they use Claude for debugging on a daily basis, for example.

AI in the driving seat for developers

Krieger’s comments come after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei claimed AI would be writing 90% of code within just six months during a March 2025 conference appearance.

“I think we’ll be there in three to six months – where AI is writing 90% of the code,” he told attendees . “And then in 12 months, we may be in a world where AI is writing essentially all of the code.”

Krieger told Patel that “people thought it was crazy” at the time. However, Amodei and the company at large were confident that the technology would come to play an increasingly central role in development practices.

“We were already seeing that trajectory,” he said.

Anthropic isn’t the only company relying heavily on AI tools to speed up development and automate code production. In April last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed 30% of the company’s code was AI-generated while industry counterparts like Google have increased the volume of AI-written code .

The jury’s still out on AI coding

While the use of AI-generated code has been gaining traction over the last two years, research shows the jury’s still out on this trend.

As Krieger noted, development teams have established clear “scaffolds” to ensure responsible use.

This makes sense given repeated concerns about security and the potential for AI tools to produce flawed code, which could prove disastrous for enterprises.

A recent survey from Black Duck warned that AI-generated code is now among the top security-related concerns for developers and cyber practitioners. A key risk factor identified by Black Duck centered around the "illusion of correctness”, whereby developers take code produced by these tools at face value and fail to check and verify.

There are real world consequences as a result of this trend, separate research shows. In a survey from Aikido in October last year, one-in-five CISOs revealed they’d suffered serious security incidents due to AI-generated code.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.