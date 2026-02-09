Anthropic Labs chief Mike Krieger claims Claude is essentially writing itself – and it validates a bold prediction by CEO Dario Amodei
Internal teams at Anthropic are supercharging production and shoring up code security with Claude, claims executive
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Development teams at generative AI firm Anthropic are now allowing Claude to effectively write itself, according to the company’s Labs chief Mike Krieger.
Speaking at the Cisco AI Summit on 3 February, Krieger told Cisco’s Jeetu Patel that “Claude is now writing Claude” as the company ramps up internal development processes.
“We're moving extremely quickly,” he said. “Right now for most products at Anthropic it's effectively 100% just Claude writing, and then what we've done is created all the right scaffolds around it to let us trust it.”
Krieger said the shift toward AI-powered coding has delivered marked benefits for teams, helping to not only speed up development processes but also in shoring up security.
Claude acts as a “super tough grader” for devs, according to Krieger, identifying potential flaws and enabling teams to fine-tune and tweak work.
“Having Claude trained and sort of prompted to be a really good adversarial code reviewer has been fantastic,” he told Patel.
“I’ll put up pull requests and Claude will come back and say ‘here are the security vulnerabilities, but here’s also how it could be refactored, here’s how it could be different’, it’s just really prompting to be a super tough grader,” Krieger added.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Anthropic has been keen to highlight the use of its own AI tools internally in recent months.
Findings from an internal survey published in December 2025 show engineers and researchers frequently use Claude for gaining a better understanding of codebases, refactoring tasks, and debugging code.
More than half (55%) of employees polled said they use Claude for debugging on a daily basis, for example.
AI in the driving seat for developers
Krieger’s comments come after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei claimed AI would be writing 90% of code within just six months during a March 2025 conference appearance.
“I think we’ll be there in three to six months – where AI is writing 90% of the code,” he told attendees. “And then in 12 months, we may be in a world where AI is writing essentially all of the code.”
Krieger told Patel that “people thought it was crazy” at the time. However, Amodei and the company at large were confident that the technology would come to play an increasingly central role in development practices.
“We were already seeing that trajectory,” he said.
Anthropic isn’t the only company relying heavily on AI tools to speed up development and automate code production. In April last year, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed 30% of the company’s code was AI-generated while industry counterparts like Google have increased the volume of AI-written code.
The jury’s still out on AI coding
While the use of AI-generated code has been gaining traction over the last two years, research shows the jury’s still out on this trend.
As Krieger noted, development teams have established clear “scaffolds” to ensure responsible use.
This makes sense given repeated concerns about security and the potential for AI tools to produce flawed code, which could prove disastrous for enterprises.
A recent survey from Black Duck warned that AI-generated code is now among the top security-related concerns for developers and cyber practitioners. A key risk factor identified by Black Duck centered around the "illusion of correctness”, whereby developers take code produced by these tools at face value and fail to check and verify.
There are real world consequences as a result of this trend, separate research shows. In a survey from Aikido in October last year, one-in-five CISOs revealed they’d suffered serious security incidents due to AI-generated code.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
What to expect with Pure Storage’s 2026 partner program
News The storage vendor has refreshed its partner program with a new Ambassador tier and greater emphasis on technical depth and services
-
Security expert warns Salt Typhoon is becoming 'more dangerous'
News The Chinese state-backed hacking group has waged successful espionage campaigns against an array of organizations across Norway.
-
AI-generated code is fast becoming the biggest enterprise security risk as teams struggle with the ‘illusion of correctness’
News Security teams are scrambling to catch AI-generated flaws that appear correct before disaster strikes
-
‘Not a shortcut to competence’: Anthropic researchers say AI tools are improving developer productivity – but the technology could ‘inhibit skills formation’
News A research paper from Anthropic suggests we need to be careful deploying AI to avoid losing critical skills
-
A torrent of AI slop submissions forced an open source project to scrap its bug bounty program – maintainer claims they’re removing the “incentive for people to submit crap”
News Curl isn’t the only open source project inundated with AI slop submissions
-
‘This is a platform shift’: Jensen Huang says the traditional computing stack will never look the same because of AI – ChatGPT and Claude will forge a new generation of applications
News The Nvidia chief says new applications will be built “on top of ChatGPT” as the technology redefines software
-
So much for ‘trust but verify’: Nearly half of software developers don’t check AI-generated code – and 38% say it's because it takes longer than reviewing code produced by colleagues
News A concerning number of developers are failing to check AI-generated code, exposing enterprises to huge security threats
-
Microsoft is shaking up GitHub in preparation for a battle with AI coding rivals
News The tech giant is bracing itself for a looming battle in the AI coding space
-
AI could truly transform software development in 2026 – but developer teams still face big challenges with adoption, security, and productivity
Analysis AI adoption is expected to continue transforming software development processes, but there are big challenges ahead
-
AI is creating more software flaws – and they're getting worse
News A CodeRabbit study compared pull requests with AI and without, finding AI is fast but highly error prone