Gartner says ‘AI will touch all IT work’ by 2030, and admins face a rocky road to adapt

An influx of AI tools and solutions could transform IT operations over the next five years, according to new research, but experts have told ITPro that teams face major hurdles before fully unlocking the benefits of the technology.

In a new study, Gartner claimed AI will “touch all IT work by 2030” as enterprises ramp up adoption of new tools to drive productivity and alleviate strain placed on stretched IT teams.

The extent of AI’s influence in IT departments will vary, according to the consultancy. In a survey, CIOs said they expect around 75% of work to be done “by humans augmented with AI” by 2030, while around 25% of tasks will be carried out by AI alone.

That 25% of work offloaded to AI doesn’t necessarily equate to job losses or reduced workforces, however. As Gartner noted, AI’s impact on jobs will be “neutral through 2026”, and by 2028 the consultancy predicts the technology will create more jobs than it destroys.

What the study does suggest though is that organizations need to begin preparing for an era in which AI takes on a significant portion of work for IT teams.

“Organizations must balance AI readiness and human readiness to sustain value from AI,” the consultancy said. Preparation on this front has been a recurring talking point for Gartner – and indeed the broader industry – in recent months.

Last year, it urged software engineers to begin upskilling and reskilling to compensate for an influx of AI tools in that particular business domain. For IT teams, the same rules apply, and admins should begin preparing for a period of flux and rapid-fire retraining.

Is AI actually delivering value?

While adoption of AI tools across professions and enterprise departments gathers pace, questions are still being raised about the overall impact and benefits of the technology.

For example, analysis from Atlassian earlier this year found that while AI tools are boosting individual productivity rates, they’re slowing down teams more broadly .

An overwhelming majority (96%) of companies told the firm they haven’t yet seen “dramatic improvements” in efficiency or work quality.

A key factor here, the study noted, is that many enterprises are placing an “overemphasis on AI-enabled personal productivity” and using this as the main indicator of whether or not the technology is delivering value and return on investment.

With this in mind, IT teams face a precarious balancing act in the coming years as AI tools become commonplace in daily workflows – and so far it’s not delivering the levels of success many leaders covet.

Cullen Childress, chief product officer at SolarWinds, told ITPro that while it’s clear IT teams are excited to see what productivity gains can be unlocked by AI, the broader value once again is falling flat.

“IT leaders seem willing to increase investments for AI to help tighten up processes, reduce tool sprawl, and cut out necessary manual work,” he said.

“Automation is also playing a big part in that, helping teams move away from repetitive, reactive tasks so they can focus on the work that actually drives the business forward.”

“At the same time, leaders are realizing that tools alone don’t make a team effective and aren’t necessarily a sustainable solution. The biggest improvements come when people, processes, and technology all work together,” Childress added.

Jason Revill, global security practice technology lead at Avanade, echoed Childress’ comments on value for IT teams, noting that the “perception and reality of AI’s capabilities can differ significantly” in practice.

“The IT leaders I speak with are often underwhelmed by its real-world impact, despite the optimism of IT admins,” he told ITPro.

Training is critical

Both Revill and Childress agreed that this again underlines the importance of upskilling. As such, Childress said IT leaders should prioritize this to give teams the necessary skills to fully maximize their use of the technology.

“To some degree with new tools there is always a level of upskilling required. IT leaders should focus on giving their teams the confidence to use newer capabilities, simplifying toolsets, and creating cleaner workflows – that’s ultimately what enables teams to meaningfully reduce day-to-day friction.

“The organizations that are getting AI and automation adoption right are the ones treating it as an ongoing effort. Little by little trying to make workloads more manageable for their IT teams, giving them room to be more strategic, and building a foundation that makes the whole operation more resilient.”

Upskilling forms just one part of the equation for IT leaders here, according to Revill. An intense focus on productivity-based metrics is the natural go-to for many enterprises, but clear cut strategies are the key to delivering long-term value.

“While AI offers a host of tangible benefits for IT teams, organizations need a clear AI strategy grounded in their vision and values,” he said. “Not just short-term efficiencies.”

“The AI strategy should act as a ‘north star’ to guide leaders on where to adopt technology today and how to reinvent processes for the future," Revill added.

"Rather than sprinkling ‘a little bit of AI’ across different areas like IT, which can dilute its impact, overwhelm teams, or lead to rework further down the road, it helps to create a cohesive roadmap that delivers economies of scale across functions.”

