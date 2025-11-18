Pax8 and Microsoft are teaming up to supercharge MSP growth

Cloud commerce marketplace Pax8 has announced an expansion of its alliance with Microsoft to help MSP partners drive new growth and differentiation.

The agreement sees Pax8 become one of the first of five partners to integrate with Microsoft Marketplace, alongside the introduction of Pax8 OneCloud Guided Growth, a new initiative designed to help partners such as managed intelligence providers (MIPs) build and scale the entire Microsoft Cloud stack.

“With Microsoft, we’re not just building technology, we’re building the future of managed intelligence,” said Nick Heddy, Pax8’s president and chief commerce officer, in an announcement.

“Our joint innovations in AI, security, and cloud orchestration are redefining what’s possible for MIPs and the SMBs they serve.”

Marketplace integration

As one of five global launch partners, Pax8 is integrating the Redmond giant’s unified Marketplace platform – which combines AppSource and Azure Marketplace – into its own offering to help partners access and resell AI applications, as well as bundle third-party apps with their own offerings.

The integration will enable partners to offer solutions that are pre-vetted for Microsoft compatibility, resulting in a streamlined implementation process and reduced deployment friction.

Pax8 said these new initiatives represent an opportunity for channel partners to speed up time to market, while taking advantage of higher revenue potential through diversified Microsoft practices.

“By embedding Microsoft’s Marketplace into our own, we’re giving partners a powerful new way to scale their offerings and reach new customers faster while supporting a key initiative of Microsoft,” commented Oguo Atuanya, corporate vice president of Vendor Experience at Pax8.

OneCloud Guided Growth

The expanded alliance also sees the introduction of OneCloud Guided Growth, a new phased enablement journey designed to help MSPs build and scale the entire Microsoft Cloud stack – including Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Azure, Security, and Copilot.

First unveiled at Pax8’s Beyond EMEA 2025 event in Amsterdam, the program includes a five-phase curriculum with tailored assessments across strategy, operations, technical readiness, sales, and go-to-market.

MSPs can also leverage more than 110 courses and over 20 learning paths aligned to partner maturity and growth goals, enabling further strategic differentiation and greater recognition.

Commenting on the initiative, Pax8’s chief experience officer, Craig Donovan, said partners now seek a roadmap to growth as opposed to simply looking for new tools.

“We are always looking for ways to enhance our partnership with Microsoft to benefit our collective partner ecosystem,” he said. “OneCloud Guided Growth equips MSPs with the strategy, support, and confidence to expand their Microsoft offerings and deliver transformative value to their customers.”

