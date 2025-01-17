Are we facing a generational decline in digital literacy?

Recent generations such as Generation Z, who have grown up with the internet and smart devices, are described as digital natives. They have an inherent familiarity with connective technologies and digital devices that previous generations haven't possessed at the same age. These digital natives are now entering the workforce and are bringing with them the legacy of their upbringing.

The school-leavers of today will have known about the internet since childhood, with most having owned a smartphone since high school or before and even using AI tools as a teenager. However, this familiarity with using devices does not always equate to proper digital literacy or an understanding of how to use business technology properly.

While they are well aware of popular applications, there are growing concerns that over a gap in understanding how computers operate and translating comfort with the digital world into useful skills. There is also the risk that this knowledge gap could grow with subsequent generations, such as Generation Alpha (those born after 2010).

A recent study by the International Computer and Information Literacy Study (ICILS) measured a decline in the digital literacy of 14-year-olds across the EU and internationally since 2018, with 43% of students found to possess limited digital skills. Similarly, the UK’s Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) published a review of the standards in GCSE Computer Science in July 2024, which found a small drop in the number of students achieving grade A/7 between 2014 and 2019.

Why might this be the case? And how do we ensure that digital literacy doesn’t peak among tomorrow's workers?

Are we going backward with digital literacy?

Generation Alpha may only have ever used sealed devices, such as smartphones and laptops, where even the battery cannot be changed. They therefore typically lack the experience of maintaining or upgrading hardware, which used to be a regular activity for many older users with a desktop computer.

“I think we hit the golden age just as we were getting interested in things, as computers were just starting to become mainstream,” says cyber security consultant Dave Lear.

“If you wanted to use a computer back in the late eighties or early nineties, you had to understand how they worked and what they did, otherwise you just couldn't make the thing go,” says Lear. “The term ‘user-friendly’ really took off in the nineties, and made it a simplistic way of using the machines. Younger generations know what computers do, but have no idea about the underlying operating system .”

Organizations expecting that the younger generation entering the workforce will naturally understand the underlying principles of digital technologies will therefore be disappointed, as they may lack foundational knowledge of how computers operate.

“I've seen some of the handouts that my children’s school give them and it's extremely basic,” says Lear. “Schools teach them enough to get through their exams, but not enough to get through life.”

That said, graduates of computing degrees and similar subjects will naturally have a far more comprehensive knowledge of digital technologies, due to requiring an in-depth knowledge of the subject in their course.

More work may also be necessary to bridge age gaps and ensure experts can pass down legacy tech skills to the next generation. Businesses could consider schemes such as digital apprenticeships or mentorship programs to achieve this knowledge exchange, which will go toward keeping digital literacy alive.

A growing digital divide

Another consequence of the ubiquitous nature of digital devices in their foundational years is that digital natives will have preconceptions about design and usability. Though this may usher in great benefits, such as demands for better accessibility in tech , it may also be the final nail in the coffin for less ‘usable’ technologies such as outdated operating systems or programming languages like COBOL.

There is also a risk that the specialist knowledge regarding the underlying principles of computing, as taught in degree courses at universities, could create a new form of digital divide. Previously the digital divide tended to be defined by generational boundaries, but soon the divide could well be based on education. Employees from new generations could quickly become divided between those who can use as-built digital technologies and the few who have all the necessary technological skills.

The EU Commission report summary of the International Computer and Information Literacy Study (ICILS) report states that students from higher socioeconomic backgrounds and parents with greater levels of education perform better than their academic peers. This highlights the importance of hands-on approaches to digital literacy that don’t leave students behind – and suggests that there’s nothing inherent about younger people having better digital skills.

Furthermore, the locked-down nature of many devices means that we are in danger of losing foundational technical skills. In order to counter this decline, there needs to be a reassessment of how computer science is taught, as part of a concerted effort to educate younger generations on the basic principles of computers.

The tech industry could follow the engineering sector in rolling out more widespread apprenticeship opportunities to counter the skills loss from an aging and retiring workforce. Regular STEM workshops could be held in conjunction with schools and colleges to inspire young people to learn about how computers work.

“Some of the graduates and work experience kids that come in and take part in induction courses actually learn a lot, because they didn't know this before they came in,” says Lear. “It's very much on corporations at the moment to make sure that people have got that foundation level before they go anywhere near a computer.”

In order for effective and efficient solutions to be developed, the workforce needs to have a complete understanding of digital technologies and how they operate. Therefore, any induction or continuing professional development program should incorporate technical training to compensate for gaps in the technical knowledge of employees.