The Gorilla Guide to Security & Governance for AI
The rapid adoption of AI in software development is transforming the way we code, but it also brings significant security risks.
This guide will help you balance the speed and control of AI-accelerated development, ensuring your code is secure and compliant. Key highlights include:
- Understanding the common fallacy that AI-generated code is inherently secure.
- Implementing proactive, scalable, and developer-aligned security guardrails.
- Establishing a cross-functional governance team to manage AI risks.
