UK Government launches competition to find future cybersecurity professionals

The UK government's latest effort to attract young people into cybersecurity careers is a competition offering the chance to 'represent the UK on the world stage'.

The new UK Cyber Team Competition is open to 18 to 25-year-olds and involves cyber exercises designed to test their technical expertise and problem-solving abilities. Simulations run as part of the competition will involve real-world scenarios in areas like cryptography , digital forensics, web exploitation, and network security .

Those who perform well in these tests will become part of the UK Cyber Team, competing in international cyber competitions and friendly matches against other national cyber teams. The UK Cyber Team will also compete in annual events such as the International Cybersecurity Championship and the European Cybersecurity Challenge.

"The UK Cyber Team Competition is an exciting opportunity for young talent to showcase their skills and play a crucial role in protecting our nation’s digital future," said cyber security minister Feryal Clark.

"We’re looking to find the best and brightest minds to represent the UK on the world stage. I encourage all eligible young people with a passion for cyber security and technology to take on the challenge and be part of something truly impactful."

The competition is being organized in partnership with the cybersecurity training firm the SANS Institute, whose chief strategy and innovation officer James Lyne said it was more than just a gimmick.

"By immersing young talent in real-world cyber scenarios and providing direct mentorship from industry leaders, we are not only cultivating the next generation of highly skilled professionals but also reinforcing the nation’s cyber defense capabilities," he said.

"We also hope that this initiative will contribute to the long-term resilience of the UK’s digital landscape and broader security objectives by fostering a diverse pipeline of well-trained professionals."

The government is well aware of the cybersecurity skills shortage looming over the UK. A report carried out on behalf of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) in September found that 44% of businesses lack basic cybersecurity skills, with the incident management skills gap having also increased from 27% in 2020 to 48% in 2024.

At the same time, it launched a new scheme promising tailored support across regions of England and Northern Ireland. Funding will be provided, it said, to directly address the cyber skills needs of individual areas, for example through apprenticeships or companies developing new forms of cyber security.

Applications for the Cyber Team Competition are now open, here , with the organizers saying they're actively encouraging participation from underrepresented groups and from all parts of the UK to boost the diversity of the cybersecurity sector.

"The diversity and technology skills gaps are both real and urgent challenges. Through our work in classrooms across the country, we’ve seen how aligning young people’s passions – like gaming and eSports – with technology careers can engage both boys and girls effectively," commented Sheridan Ash MBE and Dr Claire Thorne, co-CEOs of Tech She Can.

"We’re particularly excited about the doors this will open for young women, who are already playing, and will continue to play, a critical role in safeguarding our future."

An initial online qualifying round for the competition will be held from 30 November to 1 December 2024, while a second will run from 13 December 2024 to 17 January 2025. All of this will lead up to a live final held on 17 and 18 January 2025.