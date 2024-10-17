Using campus recruitment to unlock top talent in tech

Campus recruitment offers businesses a unique opportunity to connect directly with future talent, build strong relationships, and shape the skills of their future workforce.

As new technologies emerge and demand for highly skilled professionals grows, tech companies could increasingly turn to campus recruitment to secure the brightest graduates and address the cybersecurity skills shortage and AI skills gap .

One of the most significant advantages of campus recruitment is direct access to a vast and diverse talent pool . Universities are filled with students eager to enter the workforce and apply their skills. By attending job fairs and getting involved in graduate schemes, tech companies can connect with potential candidates before they hit the open job market.

Stephen Isherwood, joint CEO of the Institute of Student Employers, highlighted to ITPro the importance of campus recruitment in tapping into this talent pool: "As approximately half of young people go to university, to not target this group is to miss out on a significant talent pool.”

Isherwood adds that "the UK has a very open student recruitment market," meaning companies have various channels to engage with students, from third-party promotion platforms to direct partnerships with universities. By using these diverse methods, tech companies can ensure they are reaching a wide range of potential candidates, increasing their chances of finding the perfect fit.

Campus recruitment: Early engagement and long-term roles

Campus recruitment enables companies to engage with students early in their career journeys, building relationships that can lead to long-term benefits.

Dr. Graeme Malcolm OBE, founder and CEO of M Squared Lasers, emphasizes the long-term benefits of this early engagement: "Campus recruitment allows companies to build relationships with students early in their career journey, often through placements or short internships. These interactions help both the company and the student find the right fit.” By fostering these relationships, companies can grow a pipeline of talent that aligns with their specific needs, making future recruitment efforts more efficient.

Additionally, graduates who have worked with a company through internships or placements are often more likely to stay with that company long-term. Isherwood notes that, "Well-run programs retain graduates on average for over four years," dispelling the myth that graduates frequently leave their first jobs after a short period​.

This long-term retention highlights the value of campus recruitment in building a committed and engaged workforce.

The tech industry constantly evolves, with new skills and specializations emerging rapidly. As demand grows for professionals in fields like data science, cybersecurity , and artificial intelligence , companies are finding it increasingly difficult to fill key roles. Campus recruitment provides a valuable opportunity to address these skills shortages by connecting with students who are primed to learn and grow.

Janine Chidlow, Managing Director at WilsonHCG, explains how campus recruitment can help companies guide students into high-demand areas.

"You are catching potential hires at an early enough stage to be able to help guide them down paths that are seeing spikes in demand,” Chidlow tells ITPro.

By identifying talented students with foundational skills in fields like coding or data science, companies can provide the additional training needed to help them transition into roles that require more specialized knowledge, such as cybersecurity.

Chidlow highlights the importance of ongoing development for graduates entering the tech industry: "Learning doesn’t stop once the curriculum does.” Offering opportunities for upskilling and professional development through schemes such as mentorship programs is a key differentiator for tech companies looking to attract and retain top talent.

Rather than focusing solely on competitive salaries; they can offer long-term career development, ensuring that their employees are continually building new skills and staying ahead of industry trends.

Campus recruitment: Staying ahead of industry trends

Universities focusing on research and education are often at the cutting edge of technological development. By working closely with academic institutions, companies can gain early access to groundbreaking research, innovative projects, and talented students who are well-versed in the latest technologies.

Malcolm highlights the importance of these relationships: "Building strong relationships with UK university computer science departments offers tech companies a direct connection to the best and brightest.” These partnerships can provide opportunities for collaborative research and development (R&D), allowing companies to influence university curricula and ensure that graduates are equipped with the most relevant skills to the industry.

Additionally, campus recruitment allows companies to share their insights on current industry trends with students and faculty members. This exchange of knowledge can be mutually beneficial, as it helps universities stay informed about employers' needs while enabling companies to better understand emerging trends that could impact their future workforce.

Diversity & inclusion has become a key focus for many tech companies, as a more inclusive workforce is proven to foster innovation and creativity. Campus recruitment offers tech companies the opportunity to engage with a diverse range of candidates and promote inclusivity from the very start of the recruitment process.

Chidlow points out that tech companies can take specific actions to ensure their campus recruitment efforts attract a diverse pool of candidates.

"Ensuring your communication and even the in-person representatives who are involved in campus recruitment should represent a diverse range of backgrounds.” By presenting a diverse and inclusive image at job fairs and on company websites, tech companies can appeal to a broader audience and encourage candidates from underrepresented groups to apply.

Additionally, using a mix of in-person and online channels can help reach a more diverse talent pool. Chidlow emphasizes the importance of accessibility in the recruitment process: "It's also important to use a mix of channels to engage with groups from in-person to online platforms to better facilitate the growth of diverse talent pools.” This strategic approach can help tech companies build a workforce that reflects the diverse world in which they operate.

Campus recruitment offers tech companies a wide range of benefits, from early access to top talent and long-term retention to opportunities for addressing the industry's growing skills gap and staying ahead of trends. By fostering relationships with universities and students, tech companies can build a strong talent pipeline, enhance diversity, and ensure that their future workforce is equipped with the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.