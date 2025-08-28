What does computer literacy mean in 2025?

Fifteen years ago, being ‘computer literate’ meant you could navigate Windows or macOS with ease, troubleshoot a printer jam, and perhaps install new software without calling tech support . In 2025, that definition feels outdated. Today’s digital workplace runs on cloud applications, mobile devices, and increasingly, AI-powered platforms that handle much of the complexity behind the scenes.

How to effectively and efficiently use the array of technologies businesses now employ, has become critical. However, even in the age of AI, many organizations are still focusing on basic computer skills. According to a recent report from Indeed’s Hiring Lab, less than five percent of job listings mentioned AI skills. The report succinctly stated: “The current reality is that many employers are simply seeking workers possessing basic computer skills.”

Being “computer literate” has changed. The World Economic Forum’s 2023 Future of Jobs report highlighted that 44% of workers’ skills will be disrupted in the next five years and technology literacy is rated the third-fastest growing core skill. Although six in 10 workers will require technology-related training before 2027, only 50% currently have access to adequate training opportunities today.

Modern workplaces are increasingly expecting employees to adapt to rapid technological change, collaborate with intelligent systems, and critically evaluate AI-generated information. As David Weinstein, CEO of KayOS, explains to ITPro, “It’s no longer about learning file paths or control panels but shaping instructions, understanding feedback, and guiding adaptive systems in real time.” This is a profound shift in what it means to be digitally capable.

The AI factor: partner, tool, or crutch?

AI has been one of the biggest drivers in redefining what computer literacy looks like. For many, AI assistants like ChatGPT or Microsoft Copilot have become a first stop for tech support, creative inspiration, and even code generation . The question is whether that reliance strengthens skills or atrophies them . For some, they are a productivity supercharger; for others, they risk becoming a shortcut that erodes foundational skills.

In 2008, Nicholas Carr wrote in The Atlantic , asking ‘is Google making us stupid?’ Today, could we ask the same question of generative AI. In this new landscape, literacy is about orchestration rather than operation: managing relationships with systems that learn, adapt, and collaborate. It’s a competency that blends communication skills, critical thinking, and adaptability.

Sheila Flavell, COO of FDM Group, maintains that when used properly AI strengthens rather than weakens capability. “Relying on AI tools like ChatGPT doesn’t undermine foundational tech skills, it redefines how we apply them,” she says. “ Upskilling people in AI tools is key to making sure these technologies are used in the right way. Users need to be equipped with the right skills to critically assess, guide, and collaborate with these tools.”

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where AI fits into computer literacy may be an issue of balance. Erin Gajdalo, CEO at Pluralsight, agrees that AI can be a smarter way to work but warns against using it as a cognitive crutch. “AI will shift how we think but not replace the need for human thought,” she explains. “Foundational tech skills remain critical to ensure our collaboration with AI is ethical, accurate, and high-quality.”

Suraj Mohandas, VP of Strategy, Education at Jamf, draws a parallel to the arrival of calculators in schools: they didn’t replace the need for mathematical reasoning and AI shouldn’t replace the ability to problem-solve independently. “The solution isn’t choosing between AI assistance and independent problem-solving,” he says. “It’s teaching students when to rely on AI, when to think independently, and how to verify and validate AI-generated solutions.”

AI literacy, then, isn’t just about learning prompt engineering tricks. It’s about cultivating judgment – the ability to decide when AI’s help is valuable and when it needs to be challenged or ignored.

The role of AI in redefining digital skills

While physical access to devices is no longer the primary barrier in many countries, a different kind of digital divide is emerging – one based on AI fluency. Power users are learning to fine-tune prompts, evaluate AI reasoning, and orchestrate complex, multi-step workflows. Casual users, meanwhile, may accept whatever output the system generates, accurate or not.

Weinstein warns that the divide “is no longer about access, it’s about agency.” In other words, the gap is widening between those who actively shape intelligent systems and those who passively consume their results. Without targeted education and training, this disparity could deepen.

Gajdalo’s research at Pluralsight shows the risk: 79% of executives and employees overstate their AI knowledge. “When users accept these answers without validation, they risk making costly mistakes,” she explains, pointing to failed AI integration efforts and legal liabilities as examples. “Ensuring teams understand how AI works, when it is likely to fail, and how to verify its results is key.”

Mohandas stresses the importance of early intervention. By embedding AI skills into school curricula—from responsible prompting to ethical AI use—students can learn to question, verify, and integrate AI outputs into their decision-making. “The goal is to create thoughtful digital citizens who can harness AI’s power while maintaining critical thinking capabilities,” he says.

For the workplace, Flavell says the challenge is one of constant adaptation: “It’s essential that workers are not just upskilled once, but continuously.” If training doesn’t keep pace, employees’ risk being left behind as tools evolve and AI becomes more tightly woven into daily business operations.

The stakes are also economic. According to Pluralsight’s research, 57% of hiring managers say employees with AI-related skills are more likely to be retained during layoffs. The message is clear: in 2025, AI literacy isn’t optional but a core factor in career resilience.

The FDM Group’s Sheila Flavell, tells ITPro that relying on AI does not inherently undermine foundational skills. Instead, “AI should not be seen as a replacement for people, but as a tool that enhances and works alongside human expertise”. However, she also points out that without training in AI literacy including how to guide, assess, and oversee these systems, users risk becoming passive consumers of machine-generated outputs rather than active collaborators.

The future of computer literacy: collaborating with intelligent systems

Looking forward, computer literacy will be measured less by how well someone navigates menus and more by how effectively they can collaborate with AI systems. This collaboration isn’t passive: it’s about guiding AI, integrating its insights into broader workflows, and ensuring its outputs align with human goals and ethical standards.

The latest International Computer and Information Literacy Study (ICILS) , reveals low and declining digital literacy skills amongst 14-year-olds across the EU. Even the so-called screen generation, need to improve their digital literacy skills to ensure employers can locate the workers they need. At the same time as AI skills take precedence, they remain an augmentation to basic computer literacy which will still be a requirement for workers.

Across workplaces, the continuous updating of digital skills is critical. As Flavell points out, “The goal isn’t to replace deep understanding with speed, but to build resilient, curious teams that grow with the technology around them.” Businesses will need to offer ongoing AI skills development programs, recognising that mastery is now transient and adaptability is the lasting skill.

In 2025, computer literacy is no longer simply about knowing how to operate a PC. It’s about thriving in a world where technology is deeply integrated into every aspect of work and life. This means being able to critically evaluate AI outputs, collaborate effectively with intelligent systems, adapt rapidly to new tools, and maintain ethical and security awareness in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

As Weinstein says, “It’s not about technical mastery, but learning how to think with technology rather than just through it”. That philosophy will define the truly computer literate individuals of the future: those who don’t just use technology but understand how to question it, shape it, and use it responsibly to achieve their goals.