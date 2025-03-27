Employees want purpose, and they’re willing to quit to find it – upskilling, career growth, and work-life balance have shifted priorities for workers

News
By published

A survey suggests two-thirds of professionals want roles that align with their sense of purpose

Male employee sitting at a desk working on a laptop with earphones in and books scattered on desk.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

People want purpose and meaning at work — and if they don't get it, two thirds would quit to find it.

That's the findings from a survey by careers skills organization Tomorrow University, which found seven-in-ten ranked purpose as a defining role in their career choices, and 66% saying they would leave their current role for one that "better aligns with their sense of purpose."

The report comes amid a host of workplace disruptions, including AI changing the nature of work, hybrid working and flexible hours changing the structure of work, and new generations entering the workforce and causing cultural upheaval.

Indeed, the report found that more than half of professionals polled said their career priorities have shifted in the last five years and they now wanted to focus on "finding purpose and impact."

But the report's findings don't mean employers need be pitted against their staff, as helping workers find their purpose can benefit organizations, with a fifth of employees saying a sense of purpose can help drive their performance, second only to work-life balance at 42%.

Working with purpose

What do respondents mean by purpose? According to the report, 58% define it as continuous learning and opportunities for growth, with 57% saying it involves working in a field that aligns with their values or passions

Similarly, nearly half (41%) say purpose is about helping others or having a positive impact in other people's lives.

"Our research shows that people want more from their careers, but it's important to remember: purpose is a journey," said Dr Thomas Funke, co-founder and CEO at Tomorrow University.

"Almost 60% of people surveyed define 'purpose' as continuous learning and personal growth. It’s about commitment to personal growth and inner work."

While the differing definitions of purpose may make this difficult for companies to unpick, the survey also asked employees how their bosses could help, finding that six-in-ten wanted opportunities for professional development in impactful fields.

Upskilling and career growth are key focus areas

Notably, five-in-ten said they wanted financial support from their employer for further education or certification.

That's no surprise as shifts in the job market, such as the rise of AI, could have a major impact on employment — with one report saying 60% of jobs will be hit by AI in some way.

"Nobody knows exactly what the future of work will look like but with 40% of job skills expected to change, one thing is clear: adaptability is essential to future-proof careers. Education is powerful in this transition," said Funke.

"The way we learn should equip professionals with the technological literacy and human skills to grow continuously, build a fulfilling career and, most importantly, make a positive impact on the world," he added.

"It’s why individuals, government bodies, business leaders and educators alike must champion a future-focused education model that places purpose at the center.”

MORE FROM ITPRO

TOPICS
Nicole Kobie
Nicole Kobie

Freelance journalist Nicole Kobie first started writing for ITPro in 2007, with bylines in New Scientist, Wired, PC Pro and many more.

Nicole the author of a book about the history of technology, The Long History of the Future.

More about careers and training
Three teenage schoolgirls typing on laptop keyboards while sitting in classroom.

IBM pledges support for UK government cyber skills program
Women in tech concept image showing female tech worker sitting at desk working on desktop computer.

Imposter syndrome is pushing women out of tech

Dell Technologies logo and branding pictured at the company&#039;s stall at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

Scale of Dell job cuts laid bare as firm sheds 10% of staff in a year
See more latest
Most Popular
Dell Technologies logo and branding pictured at the company&#039;s stall at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.
Scale of Dell job cuts laid bare as firm sheds 10% of staff in a year
NHS logo displayed on a smartphone screen in white lettering on a blue background.
NHS supplier hit with £3m fine for security failings that led to attack
OpenAI logo and branding pictured at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.
OpenAI announces five-fold increase in bug bounty reward
Digital handshake concept with Hand shake between two businessmen with digital hand
SYSPRO appoints Josef Al-Sibaie to spearhead global expansion
ChatGPT logo and branding pictured in white coloring against a black backdrop.
DeepSeek and Anthropic have a long way to go to catch ChatGPT: OpenAI's flagship chatbot is still far and away the most popular AI tool in offices globally
A telephoto shot of Evan Goldberg, founder and EVP at Oracle NetSuite, pictured from the waist up speaking onstage at the opening keynote of SuiteConnect London 2025.
‘Every feature that comes into NetSuite over the coming years is going to have AI’: NetSuite’s Evan Goldberg on the future of the platform and how AI will drive customer success
Cybersecurity concept image symbolizing third-party data breaches with give padlock symbols and one pictured in red, signifying a security breach.
These five countries recorded the most third-party data breaches last year
Phishing concept image showing an email symbol with fishing hook.
Have I Been Pwned owner Troy Hunt’s mailing list compromised in phishing attack
Flexible work concept image showing woman working in office environment side by side with woman working from home.
IT professionals aren’t budging on flexible work demands – and more than half say they’ll quit if employers don’t meet expectations
Cybersecurity team members discussing strategy in an open plan office space, with male and female practitioners standing and others sitting at desks.
UK tech firms have a chance to trial a four-day week this year – here's how other pilot schemes fared