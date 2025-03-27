Employees want purpose, and they’re willing to quit to find it – upskilling, career growth, and work-life balance have shifted priorities for workers

People want purpose and meaning at work — and if they don't get it, two thirds would quit to find it.

That's the findings from a survey by careers skills organization Tomorrow University, which found seven-in-ten ranked purpose as a defining role in their career choices, and 66% saying they would leave their current role for one that "better aligns with their sense of purpose."

The report comes amid a host of workplace disruptions, including AI changing the nature of work , hybrid working and flexible hours changing the structure of work , and new generations entering the workforce and causing cultural upheaval .

Indeed, the report found that more than half of professionals polled said their career priorities have shifted in the last five years and they now wanted to focus on "finding purpose and impact."

But the report's findings don't mean employers need be pitted against their staff, as helping workers find their purpose can benefit organizations, with a fifth of employees saying a sense of purpose can help drive their performance, second only to work-life balance at 42%.

Working with purpose

What do respondents mean by purpose? According to the report, 58% define it as continuous learning and opportunities for growth, with 57% saying it involves working in a field that aligns with their values or passions

Similarly, nearly half (41%) say purpose is about helping others or having a positive impact in other people's lives.

"Our research shows that people want more from their careers, but it's important to remember: purpose is a journey," said Dr Thomas Funke, co-founder and CEO at Tomorrow University.

"Almost 60% of people surveyed define 'purpose' as continuous learning and personal growth. It’s about commitment to personal growth and inner work."

While the differing definitions of purpose may make this difficult for companies to unpick, the survey also asked employees how their bosses could help, finding that six-in-ten wanted opportunities for professional development in impactful fields.

Upskilling and career growth are key focus areas

Notably, five-in-ten said they wanted financial support from their employer for further education or certification.

That's no surprise as shifts in the job market, such as the rise of AI, could have a major impact on employment — with one report saying 60% of jobs will be hit by AI in some way.

"Nobody knows exactly what the future of work will look like but with 40% of job skills expected to change, one thing is clear: adaptability is essential to future-proof careers. Education is powerful in this transition," said Funke.

"The way we learn should equip professionals with the technological literacy and human skills to grow continuously, build a fulfilling career and, most importantly, make a positive impact on the world," he added.

"It’s why individuals, government bodies, business leaders and educators alike must champion a future-focused education model that places purpose at the center.”