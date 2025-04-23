Why are so many men in tech blind to the gender divide?

Statistics show that the gender divide in tech remains significant. According to analyst firm Gartner , women make up only 26% of IT employees, a figure that declines further in senior leadership.

Certain sectors fare better than others. BCS’ diversity report 2024, Addressing the under-representation of women in technology, noted that there was a particularly high proportion of women working in project or program manager roles (30%), while 26% of business analysts are female. That percentage drops to 22 in the AI sector, 20% in web design, and just 16% in software engineering.

While many businesses have acknowledged this imbalance, they’ve yet to overcome it. As a result, women in IT often face bias , marginalized behaviors and pay disparities, says Brittany Cook, senior principal, research at Gartner. This leads to lower productivity and higher attrition she says, with women in technical roles leaving at twice the rate of their male counterparts.

Men’s perceptions vs women’s realities

Even though the facts are clear, there’s an obvious disconnect between men’s perceptions and women’s realities. Last year a survey of male tech professionals found that four-in-five men believed men and women were treated equally in their workplace. Data from HiBob echoes this, with the HR software provider reporting that three quarters (76%) of working men believe their company pays people equally for the same role and 69% believe women are promoted equally based on performance – despite contradictory figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

“There’s an awful lot of men that still don’t get it,” says Jo Stansfield, deputy chair of BCS Women and founder and director of social enterprise consultancy Inclusioneering. “A common rection to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives is to ask why can’t we simply recruit or promote people based on merit.

“I think that’s absolutely what everyone wants, and that’s what we’re trying to work towards but today there’s a large cohort in tech – and alarmingly often in relatively senior roles – that don’t see how their impression of merit is a very narrow view that’s not necessarily recognizing the skills and talents of women and those from other backgrounds that may have taken different paths from them.”

The power of allies

We have to accept that men’s perception of gender equality will always differ from women living those experiences, but it’s also important to acknowledge that there are many men working in tech that will agree there are gender disparities, and consider themselves allies.

“The views of male tech workers are quite mixed, but I have had some really encouraging conversations with men who really get it and want to see change,” Stansfield adds.

These male allies are vital in reducing gender disparity in tech as “you can’t row the boat forward without everyone onboard pulling in the same direction,” says Rose Ross, founder of the Female CxO Trailblazers Awards. She notes that as we look up the career ladder the number of female leaders diminishes, so bias has to be addressed from the top down – and at present that is still largely men.

Ways to make positive change

So, what can male allies in the tech industry do to make positive change? For those in leadership positions it’s making sure everyone has a fair opportunity to take on the different types of work available and be considered for promotion opportunities, says Stansfield.

“Consider that there’s a tendency to give women more of the work ‘housework’-type jobs and disrupt that, making sure the technical work is divided equally. For those in technical teams with women, it may seem basic, but really listen to what they have to say. Make sure the work they put in is correctly attributed to them and that they’re recognized for the valuable technical work they do.”

Male allies play a crucial role in advancing gender equity in tech by increasing awareness, challenging biases and advocating for meaningful change.

“They can educate themselves on systemic barriers, acknowledge privilege and actively support equitable policies,” says Nirit Peled-Muntz, chief people officer at HiBob. “Amplifying women’s voices, mentoring and sponsoring female colleagues, and calling out bias in hiring and promotions are key actions that drive progress.”

Raising awareness is not a one-time effort, she continues. It’s an ongoing process and male allies must stay engaged, listen actively and use their influence to create a culture where gender equity is not just an initiative but a workplace norm. “By doing so they’ll contribute to a stronger, more innovative tech industry .”

But progress also requires women to continue acting as allies for each other – supporting, mentoring and advocating for their peers to break down barriers together. “Creating a more equitable industry is a shared responsibility, and real change happens when everyone – regardless of gender – works collectively to create a more inclusive culture.”

Concerns over DEI rollbacks

Understandably, with the DEI rollbacks the sector is seeing under the Trump administration, many are concerned this will negatively impact gender equality in tech .

Stansfield has seen firsthand that these concerns are valid, but is encouraged by discussions with male leaders in the UK tech industry who want to keep this on their agendas.

“Some of the organizations I work with are in quite a bind about DEI as it’s central to their values, but they have a presence or clients in the US that they have to consider. It’s creating some confusion and anxiety about how they can keep true to their company values when they may potentially have some legal backlash from the US for doing things that are no longer allowed.

“What I’m seeing is a lot of firms talking to their teams, making sure staff understand that DEI is valued and reinforcing that message internally rather than using big messaging externally. It appears they’re focusing on making sure that everyone is valued and gets the recognition they’re due, but without necessarily all the branding that’s gone around it before and stripping away more of the performative things – and that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” she concludes.