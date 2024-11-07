The best ways to get promoted in tech in 2024

If you are seeking a promotion in tech, or looking to earn a pay rise, then understanding how to show yourself in the best light, ensure you've got the relevant skills, and meet employer demands are all critical.

According to Emma Maslen, author of The Personal Board of You Inc, the first step should always start with honesty and openness. Maslen suggests it’s a “big myth” that promotions or pay rises should be shrouded in secrecy and tells ITPro that expressing your career aspirations with key stakeholders must be seen as a positive.

“Granted, you need to be delicate in your conversations; however, it is not uncommon for individuals wanting a promotion to communicate this desire with those that can make this happen, Maslen explains. “Set up individual meetings with relevant hiring managers or stakeholders to express your goals so you remain front of mind when they are making selections and decisions.”

With two decades of HR experience, Sophie Bryan is another who knows what it takes to catch the eye of an employer for internal promotion. The founder of Ordinarily Different, a training organization, recommends being proactive as much as possible.

“Don’t wait for the problems to come to you,” she says. “Try solving problems before they have time to fester. Anything you can do to demonstrate independent thinking and creative innovation will put you in good stead with your boss.”

Bryan adds employees who are organized will also grab attention. “If you can’t manage your workload as it is, why would your boss think you could handle the extra work that comes with a promotion?” she advises.

Career strategist John Lees, author of 15 books on work including How to Get a Job You Love, says self-perception is another important aspect when angling for promotion. This includes getting used to talking about yourself and seeing yourself as others see you. “Start by listing what you have learned and what you have achieved at work in the last 12 months,” Lees explains.

And he adds: “Accept any opportunities that come along to stand in for more senior staff. Keep cool under pressure and see each chance as an audition, but don’t expect that promotion will automatically follow just because you covered someone’s recent holiday.”

Having the confidence to stand out

Tom Skinner, MD of digital marketing agency Go Up, believes employees should become irreplaceable. Many of his senior leadership were promoted through the ranks and he says: “A lot of the promotions we’ve made over the years have been because the thought of that person not being in the business at all is too frightening.”

This could mean acquiring legacy skills that are hard to come by these days, such as knowledge of old but vital programming languages like COBOL. Conversely, workers could work to upskill in cybersecurity skills and AI skills , or target the most in-demand tech jobs .

A report commissioned by the jobs site Indeed published in early 2024 suggests AI skills are the easiest route to pay rises for many workers, while recent research suggests ente rprises continue to value those with soft skills .

Visibility is another important factor, Skinner explains.

“Ever wondered why you see a disproportionate number of outspoken extroverts in leadership roles? Quite often, they are no better at their job than you are. It’s because throughout their careers when promotions were being given out, they were front and center in the decision maker’s minds. It’s not necessarily right or fair, but it is human.”

Promotion seekers also need to collate evidence of their skills suggests Jenny Lock, head of people at technology consultancy Daemon.

“Demonstrate examples of where you have applied the required skills for the role and, importantly, the impact this has had,” she advises.

“Have a ‘live’ CV so you can immediately refer to examples of success. This will help your application and show how you can also support others in their growth and development.”

Alongside this, clarity is also critical, states Lock. “Interrogate the job description and demonstrate your motivation to take on the new role. We often see people striving for the next role without taking time to understand it, leaving people feeling frustrated if they don’t get the promotion and, in some cases, with imposter syndrome if they do!”

Bravery should not be underestimated either. Lock adds: “Take time to get constructive feedback about your performance from peers, stakeholders, and those in the position you’re aspiring for. This will help you address any blind spots and define the development points needed.”

This can help workers to identify potential courses they could pursue to improve their odds such as coding bootcamps, or the best free coding courses.

Seek guidance from those you trust most

One way to gain this type of feedback is explained by Maslen. She recommends having your own group of trusted advisors and mentors , something her book describes as your “personal board”.

“They can help you prepare for conversations, meetings, and interviews to ensure you are ‘pitch ready’,” she adds.

This can be especially helpful for especially beneficial for women in tech , for whom mentorship networks and allies in the boardroom can help bridge the inherent gender biases and sexism that remain in the tech sector.

Even as businesses target the benefits of generative AI and automation, Go Up’s Skinner to advise employees to use that technological change as a chance to demonstrate their humanity.

“Be physically present when you can, get to know your colleagues personally, be empathetic, have ideas, and make mistakes,” he suggests. “Be more visible, and the promotions will follow.”

This advice is in line with sweeping return to office (RTO) requirements tech companies have imposed throughout 2024. Dell Technologies has gone as far as telling fully remote employees they will miss out on promotions unless they visit the office in person more, as has Amazon .

Research suggests that Gen Z is taking these demands to heart, as more young people make their way into the office to achieve career growth .

Finally, it’s important to remember how any move up the ladder may not always come when you expect it or want it. Daemon’s Lock advises tech workers who don't make it as fast they want to stick with it.

“A common myth to debunk is around there being a point at which you can hit a ceiling,” Lock says. “Growing your skills and developing new capabilities can be incredibly rewarding. Readiness for the next role can often mean several horizontal moves to prepare for the next step!”