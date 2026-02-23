Pure Storage snaps up 1touch in data management pivot
The all-flash storage company is turning its focus to data management with a new acquisition and new name
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Pure Storage has announced a new acquisition – and a new image – as the company pivots away from its traditional hardware focus and towards data management.
The acquisition of data intelligence and orchestration firm 1Touch will bolster the company’s data intelligence and orchestration features, which will be incorporated into its Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) platforms.
“We are going beyond just pure data storage and adding context to the information and pulling it together into an enterprise data cloud,” CEO Charlie Giancarlo said in an announcement video.
“The announcement we made today to acquire 1Touch is a major advance toward that goal.”
As part of the move, Pure Storage will also rebrand to ‘Everpure’ in a move Giancarlo said better “reflects the company we have become”.
“The name Everpure represents the next step as we continue to not only redefine storage, but now redefine data management at scale,” he said.
The rebrand marks the culmination of a sharp pivot by the company over the last two years away from “pure” storage offerings toward data management capabilities for customers.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
As ITPro reported at Pure Accelerate 2025, the launch of the firm’s Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) signaled a heavier focus in this domain.
With EDC, the company now offers enterprises an all-encompassing environment which incorporates both hardware and software.
In the video announcement detailing the rebrand, CTO and founder John Colgrove echoed Giancarlo’s comments on the company’s new focus, noting that the “brand expansion” will better serve customers.
“We started the company and we built a fantastic data storage platform, but now as we expand beyond data storage into data management, understanding the data, helping people use their data better, it just makes sense to expand the brand,” he said.
Everpure targets deeper data insights
A key factor behind the EDC launch last year was the problem of data silos, the company said – an issue that has only been exacerbated by the arrival of generative AI.
“The key thing for AI is being able to make better use of one’s data,” he said. “But actually, the data that companies have is highly fragmented in their operational silos, and that data doesn’t really have the context necessary to be used for AI.”
Shawn Hansen, VP and GM at what is now Everpure’s Core Platform Business Unit, told ITPro last year that the company’s motivation for launching EDC came as a result of surging customer demands for flexible storage solutions and more intuitive management features.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Babble turns to NinjaOne to unify legacy IT stack
News The UK-based MSP has adopted the NinjaOne platform to consolidate IT tools, improve automation reliability, and strengthen compliance
-
How can AI benefit supply chain operations?
In-depth AI is transforming supply chains with faster insights, smarter automation, and greater resilience
-
What to expect with Pure Storage’s 2026 partner program
News The storage vendor has refreshed its partner program with a new Ambassador tier and greater emphasis on technical depth and services
-
Data storage is dead, long live data management
Analysis Pure Storage's flagship announcement at its annual conference was the Enterprise Data Cloud, but what makes it a "paradigm shifting" new approach to data storage and management?
-
‘Don’t manage the storage, manage the data’: Pure Storage wants to simplify storage for the AI era - and Pure Accelerate 2025 will be a huge litmus test for customers
Analysis The firm’s Storage as a Service offering is paying dividends, so it wants to strike while the iron is hot
-
A quarter of firms still don’t have a formal data strategy – and it’s hampering AI adoption
News More than a quarter of firms have no formal data strategy, and it's hampering enterprise AI adoption efforts.
-
AI projects are faltering as CDOs grapple with poor data quality
News Chief data officers say they can't maintain consistent data quality, and that it's affecting AI outcomes
-
Predicts 2024: Sustainability reshapes IT sourcing and procurement
whitepaper Take the following actions to realize environmental sustainability
-
Advance sustainability and energy efficiency in the era of GenAI
whitepaper Take a future-ready approach with Dell Technologies and Intel
-
"New challenges require new ways of thinking" – and Pure Storage is backing simplicity as its big selling point
Analysis Focus on AI adoption and cyber resiliency at Pure Accelerate 2024 have come hand-in-hand with the message that less is more