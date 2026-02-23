Pure Storage snaps up 1touch in data management pivot

Pure Storage has announced a new acquisition – and a new image – as the company pivots away from its traditional hardware focus and towards data management.

The acquisition of data intelligence and orchestration firm 1Touch will bolster the company’s data intelligence and orchestration features, which will be incorporated into its Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) platforms.

“We are going beyond just pure data storage and adding context to the information and pulling it together into an enterprise data cloud,” CEO Charlie Giancarlo said in an announcement video.

“The announcement we made today to acquire 1Touch is a major advance toward that goal.”

As part of the move, Pure Storage will also rebrand to ‘Everpure’ in a move Giancarlo said better “reflects the company we have become”.

“The name Everpure represents the next step as we continue to not only redefine storage, but now redefine data management at scale,” he said.

The rebrand marks the culmination of a sharp pivot by the company over the last two years away from “pure” storage offerings toward data management capabilities for customers.

As ITPro reported at Pure Accelerate 2025, the launch of the firm’s Enterprise Data Cloud (EDC) signaled a heavier focus in this domain.

With EDC, the company now offers enterprises an all-encompassing environment which incorporates both hardware and software.

In the video announcement detailing the rebrand, CTO and founder John Colgrove echoed Giancarlo’s comments on the company’s new focus, noting that the “brand expansion” will better serve customers.

“We started the company and we built a fantastic data storage platform, but now as we expand beyond data storage into data management, understanding the data, helping people use their data better, it just makes sense to expand the brand,” he said.

Everpure targets deeper data insights

A key factor behind the EDC launch last year was the problem of data silos, the company said – an issue that has only been exacerbated by the arrival of generative AI.

“The key thing for AI is being able to make better use of one’s data,” he said. “But actually, the data that companies have is highly fragmented in their operational silos, and that data doesn’t really have the context necessary to be used for AI.”

Shawn Hansen, VP and GM at what is now Everpure’s Core Platform Business Unit, told ITPro last year that the company’s motivation for launching EDC came as a result of surging customer demands for flexible storage solutions and more intuitive management features.

