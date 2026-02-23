Babble turns to NinjaOne to unify legacy IT stack

UK MSP Babble has selected NinjaOne to unify its IT operations, replacing fragmented legacy tools to drive productivity, scalability, and compliance.

NinjaOne’s IT management platform helps the Essex-based company standardize workflows and simplify day-to-day operations for its internal systems and customer environments.

Babble currently manages and supports more than 12,000 client devices and applications, including those for organizations operating in regulated public sector environments.

With a team of six, the firm specializes in helping clients modernize their IT operations and keep their technology running.

Before moving to NinjaOne, Babble said its team relied on fragmented and inconsistent legacy tools that made it difficult to stay on top of tasks, making it difficult to apply resources to complex, strategic work and scaling.

Babble’s infrastructure and systems lead, Chris Baker, said the NinjaOne platform now gives the company the confidence and tools it needs to achieve its growth ambitions, while expanding support for customers.

“The platform makes work simple, and it just works, which means our team can be more productive, support more clients, and spend less time worrying about whether automations or policies will run,” he explained. “NinjaOne’s support team is also an important factor in our success – they’re knowledgeable, responsive, and easy to work with.”

A unified approach

Following a review of its legacy stack, Babble said it opted for NinjaOne due to the vendor’s modern and unified approach to IT management.

The deployment consolidates five separate tools – covering endpoint, patch, asset, and warranty management, alongside remote access – to better support customers’ IT administration at any scale.

According to the MSP, the move also improves reliability and confidence in automated tasks, enabling technicians to spend less time monitoring performance and more time supporting customers and strategic work.

Additionally, NinjaOne’s ISO 27001 certification and NIS2 directive alignment helps Babble more easily meet compliance requirements for regulated environments such as public sector organizations.

“Unifying IT operations into a single platform simplifies work, frees up resources, and standardizes compliance, enabling MSPs to scale,” commented Paul Redding, NinjaOne’s head of MSP partnerships.

“We’re proud to work with Babble as it continues to grow and meet the demands of regulated environments.”

