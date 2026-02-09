What to expect with Pure Storage’s 2026 partner program
The storage vendor has refreshed its partner program with a new Ambassador tier and greater emphasis on technical depth and services
Pure Storage has doubled down on its channel-first strategy with fresh updates to its partner program to help resellers, MSPs, and distributors drive growth through its data storage platform.
Building on last year’s foundational updates, this latest refresh has been designed to create a more differentiated, solutions-led partner experience through deeper partner enablement and new program tiers.
Key additions include a new Ambassador level for the reseller program, designations for reseller technical expertise, a sharper focus on data-centric services for MSPs, as well as new growth incentives for distributors.
In an announcement, Amy Fowler, general manager for Pure Storage’s Commercial Line of Business, said the initiative’s latest iteration underlines the company’s continued investment in partner success.
“The introduction of the Ambassador tier is a key step in helping our partners embed Pure into their solutions,” she commented. “We are also focusing intensely on services, and simplified engagement, while strengthening our dedication to an indirect-first business model.”
Prioritizing impact
The latest version of Pure Storage’s partner program prioritizes verified technical expertise, solution specialization, and operational impact over volume-based participation.
By recognizing expertise and focusing on data-centric services, the company said partners will benefit from further differentiation, faster time-to-productivity, as well as closer alignment with evolving customer demands.
The new Ambassador level for the reseller program aims to reward partners who offer deep expertise in the Pure Storage Platform and across solution areas.
Those assigned Ambassador status will work closely with the vendor to develop solution competencies and go-to-market offerings.
Reseller, MSP, and distributor updates
Elsewhere, Pure has also introduced greater recognition for reseller technical expertise, with Solution Practice Designations for partners that demonstrate the skills and tools to drive innovation across four key areas: AI and analytics, cyber resilience, cloud, and app modernization.
Meanwhile, the MSP program now places a heightened focus on data-centric services, including private and sovereign cloud, storage as-a-service, as well as backup and disaster recovery.
As part of the update, the firm said it will prioritize collaboration with partners delivering these services using Pure Storage as their underlying data platform.
Additionally, the distributor program has been updated to support broader reach and faster partner enablement through new growth incentives, expanded market investment, and wider scope for distributors to provide training to resellers.
Geoff Greenlaw, Pure Storage’s VP of channel for EMEA and LatAm, said these updates will help its ecosystem of partners build long-term, profitable businesses through the Pure Storage platform.
“By focusing on a more differentiated, solutions-led partner experience – underpinned by deeper enablement and a stronger emphasis on services and outcomes – we’re giving partners clearer paths to margin, more predictable growth engines, and the support they need to succeed with customers in 2026 and well into the future,” he explained.
