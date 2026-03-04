In-house IT builds are falling flat and going way over budget – here's why
IT leaders say delays and hidden costs mean that many projects are eventually scrapped
Fewer than three-in-ten in-house IT builds are delivered on time and on budget, new research shows, largely thanks to hidden costs and a drain on productivity.
In a recent survey from Exclaimer, 71% of IT and security leaders reported their in-house builds are eventually abandoned.
That figure rises to an overwhelming 83% in heavily regulated industries like manufacturing and finance, the survey found.
“We commissioned this report to bring clarity to a question every IT leader faces: do you build, or do you buy?” said Paul Hammond, chief product and technology officer at Exclaimer.
“The data shows that while building in-house can feel like control, it often comes at the expense of time, security, and scalability."
What’s the appeal of in-house IT?
One-third (33%) of UK teams build in-house to meet compliance and data residency requirements, while US teams build primarily for integrations with legacy systems (28%).
However, US IT leaders report higher rates of downtime from internal tools, at 74%, compared with 50% in the UK.
Nearly half of IT teams told Exclaimer that they still prefer to build their own tools, but only 8% of those projects are delivered on time and just 11% stay on budget.
More than half take 1.6 to two times longer than planned, and 46% of all in-house IT projects end up costing almost twice the original budget.
Meanwhile, 63% of teams said they spend between 10 and 50 hours per month maintaining internal tools, and 66% require an additional $20,000 to $100,000 a year to keep them running.
Roughly two-thirds (64%) reported security-related downtime, and 31% compliance and data protection challenges.
Only 6% of US builds are finished on time, and 11% in the UK, while 89% of US projects exceed budget, compared with 84% in the UK.
Buying, rather than building
As for those that buy rather than build, the main reasons were speed (30%), access to expertise (29%), and reliability (28%).
UK teams tend to turn to specialist vendors for compliance and control, while US teams cite faster scalability and reduced maintenance.
Both regions show a decisive shift, researchers noted, with buying for efficiency now outweighing building for control.
In terms of security, UK leaders are more likely to say vendors offer greater protection (51%), while US leaders express stronger confidence in their own builds (59%).
“As organizations race to modernize and scale securely, we’re seeing that IT leaders recognize that buying from trusted partners delivers faster deployment, predictable performance, and built-in compliance without the constant drain of maintenance and patching," said Hammond.
"The research shows that these partnerships now represent trust, visibility, and control, backed by enterprise-grade governance and security. The question is therefore not whether IT teams can build, they must decide when they should.”
