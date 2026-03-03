AND Digital fuels US expansion with new leadership appointment

AND Digital has announced the appointment of Catherine Rousseau as technical solutions director, as the digital consultancy looks to build on strong recent US growth.

The appointment aims to support the company’s ongoing expansion and scaling of its digital transformation, engineering, and AI capabilities across North America.

Rousseau joins the business from Valsoft Corporation, where she served as AI business unit leader, and has previously held leadership roles at ampliphi RMS and Alithya.

In her new role, AND said Rousseau will define and execute its technical strategy and act as a senior advisor to executive stakeholders. She will oversee solution design, technical delivery, and architectural quality across complex digital transformation programs.

In an announcement, Mike Lee, AND’s US president, described Rousseau’s appointment as a “key step” in the execution of the firm’s ongoing growth ambitions.

“As demand accelerates for enterprise-scale digital transformation and AI-enabled platforms, her ability to lead complex delivery, advise senior stakeholders, and develop technical capability will be instrumental in supporting our clients and scaling AND Digital’s impact across North America,” he said.

Founded in 2014, AND Digital helps organizations close digital skills gaps through engineering, talent development, and collaborative delivery models designed to build long-term in-house capabilities and drive digital transformation.

Its latest leadership hire follows a period of strong momentum, with the company reporting growth of more than 400% year-on-year, driven by increased demand for modern engineering and AI-enabled delivery across North America.

Rousseau will play a key role in building on this growth through new and expanded partnerships, while shaping and leading the delivery of enterprise technology solutions for AND’s US clients, which include the likes of Mastercard and Dynamic Yield.

Her focus will include cloud strategy, application modernization, platform engineering, as well as the adoption of modern engineering and AI-enabled delivery practices.

“AND Digital sits at the forefront of digital transformation across North America, helping organisations unlock measurable value through modern engineering, cloud, and AI-enabled delivery,” commented Rousseau.

“Its collaborative culture and strong focus on outcomes make AND a unique partner for clients and I’m excited to be joining at such a pivotal moment.”

