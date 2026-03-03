AND Digital fuels US expansion with new leadership appointment
The digital consultancy is scaling US operations to meet growing demand for enterprise digital transformation services
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
AND Digital has announced the appointment of Catherine Rousseau as technical solutions director, as the digital consultancy looks to build on strong recent US growth.
The appointment aims to support the company’s ongoing expansion and scaling of its digital transformation, engineering, and AI capabilities across North America.
Rousseau joins the business from Valsoft Corporation, where she served as AI business unit leader, and has previously held leadership roles at ampliphi RMS and Alithya.
In her new role, AND said Rousseau will define and execute its technical strategy and act as a senior advisor to executive stakeholders. She will oversee solution design, technical delivery, and architectural quality across complex digital transformation programs.
In an announcement, Mike Lee, AND’s US president, described Rousseau’s appointment as a “key step” in the execution of the firm’s ongoing growth ambitions.
“As demand accelerates for enterprise-scale digital transformation and AI-enabled platforms, her ability to lead complex delivery, advise senior stakeholders, and develop technical capability will be instrumental in supporting our clients and scaling AND Digital’s impact across North America,” he said.
Founded in 2014, AND Digital helps organizations close digital skills gaps through engineering, talent development, and collaborative delivery models designed to build long-term in-house capabilities and drive digital transformation.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Its latest leadership hire follows a period of strong momentum, with the company reporting growth of more than 400% year-on-year, driven by increased demand for modern engineering and AI-enabled delivery across North America.
Rousseau will play a key role in building on this growth through new and expanded partnerships, while shaping and leading the delivery of enterprise technology solutions for AND’s US clients, which include the likes of Mastercard and Dynamic Yield.
Her focus will include cloud strategy, application modernization, platform engineering, as well as the adoption of modern engineering and AI-enabled delivery practices.
“AND Digital sits at the forefront of digital transformation across North America, helping organisations unlock measurable value through modern engineering, cloud, and AI-enabled delivery,” commented Rousseau.
“Its collaborative culture and strong focus on outcomes make AND a unique partner for clients and I’m excited to be joining at such a pivotal moment.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Flaw in Chrome’s Gemini Live gave attackers access to user cameras and microphones
News The in-browser AI assistant loads differently in the side panel, rather than a regular tab, exposing users to risks
-
DIY hackers are turning to ‘flat-pack’ malware components to speed up attacks and cut costs
News While these malware campaigns are very basic, researchers noted “they still work”
-
This new channel partner program wants to reward AI expertise
News OutSystems’ revamped initiative now features a value-based framework to incentivize and reward AI innovation
-
Arctic Wolf snaps up Sevco Security to bolster exposure management
News Sevco’s exposure assessment technology will be integrated into the Aurora Platform to help MSPs and customers proactively manage cyber risk
-
OpenAI's big enterprise push needs systems integrators, so it's turning to consultancies to plug implementation gaps
News Consultancies such as Accenture and Capgemini will act as systems integrators and help shape AI strategies for OpenAI customers
-
Westcon-Comstor and UiPath forge closer ties in EU growth drive
News The duo have announced a new pan-European distribution deal to drive services-led AI automation growth
-
Proofpoint targets partner profitability with revamped channel program
News The Proofpoint Partner Network offers fresh incentives, investments, and expanded services to help partners capture AI-driven opportunities
-
KnowBe4 appoints Kelly Morgan to lead global customer experience
News The former DocuSign executive will oversee the company’s customer success, managed services, and professional services teams
-
DigiCert continues EMEA partner focus with latest appointment
News The channel veteran will lead the digital trust vendor’s EMEA partner strategy as it targets deeper connections and new growth
-
HPE appoints Neil Dover as new Ireland sales chief
News Dover will lead the vendor’s sales teams in Ireland following its national go-to-market revamp and recent Galway investment