Forcing workers to use AI tools will only create more resistance – and these two CEOs are a prime example of how not to encourage adoption

Justifying big money investment in AI projects has reached extreme levels in recent months, with business leaders going so far as to sack employees who refuse to embrace the technology.

According to recent reports from Fortune , Eric Vaughan, CEO of IgniteTech, took drastic action when faced with the prospect of a strategy overhaul during the early days of the generative AI ‘boom’, eventually replacing nearly 80% of staff within the space of a year.

Speaking to the publication, Vaughan noted that “changing minds was harder than adding skills” when embarking on a company-wide AI transformation program.

Intent on driving enthusiasm for the technology, Vaughan revealed that “every single Monday was called ‘AI Monday’” during the early stages of this process, with the company mandating that staff could work only on AI.

“You couldn’t work on budgets,” he told Fortune. “You had to only work on AI projects.”

This isn’t the only instance where business leaders have taken extreme measures to drive AI adoption internally. In a recent podcast appearance , Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong also admitted to firing workers who refused to engage with new AI tools acquired by the company.

Having purchased enterprise licenses for GitHub Copilot and Cursor, Armstrong urged software engineers to embrace the technology but grew concerned over the pace of adoption.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I said, ‘AI is important. We need you to all learn it and at least onboard. You don’t have to use it every day yet until we do some training, but at least onboard by the end of the week. And if not, I’m hosting a meeting on Saturday with everybody who hasn’t done it and I’d like to meet with you to understand why’,” he wrote in a company Slack channel, per reports from TechCrunch .

Armstrong conceded that this “heavy-handed approach” to encourage the use of AI caused issues at the crypto trading provider, but nonetheless set the record straight moving forward.

Mandating AI use is guaranteed to create pushback

The instances are both extreme and exceptions to the norm. Regardless, they do serve as an example of how not to implement changes at an organization.

As with any technology-based transformation project, employee pushback is expected at times. In years previous, technology leaders faced significant challenges with regard to cultural changes when embarking on digital transformation projects.

What separates these two examples, however, is the fact that the stakes are far higher compared to previous periods of business transformation, according to Laura Gregg, customer success lead for EMEA at Notion.

Speaking to ITPro, Gregg said employee buy-in isn’t a “nice to have, it’s crucial” given the significant investment required for AI transformation projects.

“Research indicates that around 70-80% of AI initiatives fail, with lack of employee buy-in being a key contributing factor,” she said.

Gregg warned that mandatory enforcement will often prove counterproductive and, on some occasions, create more resistance and “fuel employee skepticism”.

“[AI adoption] should be viewed as both a cultural and technological transformation – with both factors being equally important,” she told ITPro.

Ciaran Luttrell, VP for global SOC operations at eSentire, echoed Gregg’s comments, noting that “forcing anything can have negative results”.

“A carrot, rather than a stick approach, where employees are immersed in a positive culture of AI usage and supported in learning how best to use the technology would be far better,” he told ITPro.

“The reality is that those who embrace the technology and use it effectively will elevate their own value while those who hesitate for too long will risk being left behind.”

Luttrell further reinforced Gregg’s comments on comparisons to digital transformation projects of the past. The combination of high investment requirements and infrastructural overhauls, combined with high failure rates, means AI projects are make or break for many enterprises.

“ Digital transformation projects were generally nowhere as transformational and disruptive as the potential that AI brings,” he said.

“Since ChatGPT’s release in late 2022, GenAI has surged from novelty to the levels of mass adoption that took cloud computing 10 years and the internet 15 years,” Luttrell added.

“The fear of jobs being replaced by AI is also very real, where this was less so with other digital transformation projects.”

Good leaders know how to encourage staff

Communication and transparency are key to encouraging workers during an AI transformation project, according to Ben Barnett, regional VP for UK&I at Monday.com .

As with any change in the business, engaging with staff and emphasizing the benefits - and potential challenges - helps ease this transition.

“A good tech leader knows that a successful AI strategy requires an open dialogue with their employees,” he told ITPro.

“Companies need to clearly communicate why AI is being introduced, how it will help people, and what guardrails are in place,” Barnett added. “Involving employees through pilot programmes, workshops, and open feedback channels ensures they have a say in how AI is integrated.”

Ultimately, the benefits of the technology, such as productivity and efficiency improvements, will speak for themselves, Barnett suggested. Simply put, employees will come around in the end.

Gregg noted that appointing dedicated “champions” within the business can also help alleviate concerns and drive adoption rates.

“These early adopters will be instrumental in sharing tangible use cases and building trust among their peers,” she said.

“Their support, alongside continuous investment in training and measuring employee buy-in via ongoing feedback processes, will shape a company culture that embraces change rather than resists it.”

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.