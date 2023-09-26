The top trends in money remittance
Tackling the key issues shaping the money remittance industry
The money remittance sector - the movement of money from one party to another - has seen significant change in the last decade, with the move to online money management during the pandemic, and the rise of mobile payments. However, this digitization has meant some less-technically-minded consumers, among others, have been left behind.
This whitepaper explores the drivers behind this sector’s growth, including digitalization and the benefits this is bringing to personal and business customers alike, but also discusses the challenges the industry faces in accessibility for all.
Working with the right partner can mean the difference between providing a service to all customers, particularly when they’re in the driving seat when it comes to payments.
Download now to understand the key factors that are impacting the money remittance industry today, and discover a solution to help this sector move forward with digitization for an improved customer experience for all.
Provided by Paysafe
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
Most Popular
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2023.
Thank you for signing up to ITPro.. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.