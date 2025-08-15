Can cyber group takedowns last?

Every now and then, international law enforcement announces a stunning takedown of a cyber crime group.

Typically realized in the form of website shutdowns, in which the National Crime Agency logo is emblazoned across the dark web site of would-be hackers, these are powerful PR moves to show that cyber crime doesn’t always pay – and the seriousness with which law enforcement approaches these crimes.

But the truth is, hackers continue to operate. And sometimes, the very groups that have been billed done and dusted simply reemerge under a new site, new servers, or with a fresh coat of paint. What can we learn from this cycle – and does the industry need to take a different approach?

In this episode, Rory is once again joined by Ross Kelly, ITPro’s news and analysis editor, to explore some of the most prominent cyber crime gang takedowns we’ve had recently and what it means for the sector.

Highlights

"What you mentioned around, you know, data being leaked, that's vital intelligence for law enforcement, for threat researchers, and that's the big takeaway from a lot of these takedowns, I guess. In the wake of that, you're seizing domains, you're seizing servers, you're getting really valuable information on how these organizations work."

"The Veeam report said payments rose to an average of $1.1 3 million. And that's a 104% increase compared to the first quarter of this year. You know, the median payment rose two fold to $400,000, so it's high stakes. At the same time, though, we are seeing a stronger approach by enterprises. We had coverage out today as well, mentioning the fact that organizations are just outright refusing to pay and a part of that is down to the fact that they're really implementing more robust backup and recovery."

"With the Cobalt Strike situation, this is a really great example of enterprises teaming up law enforcement also having a critical role to play. The numbers speak for themselves: 200 malicious domains, 600 servers taken down by Europol. And misuse of the tool decreased by 80%, I mean that's a significant decrease there and I think it's an excellent example of the real impact that coordinated takedowns can have."

