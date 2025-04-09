ITPro NAB Best of Show 2025 Awards winners unveiled

The best of the best have received accolades for their innovation at this year's NAB show in Las Vegas...

ITPro is pleased to reveal the winners of its Best of Show Awards for the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, taking place this week. 

Judged by a panel of credible industry experts, the award entries were judged based on ease of use, features, innovation and value. As with every year, competition was high, demonstrating that those who have walked away as winners really are the best of the best. 

This years winners are:

BLOX Digital: BLOX NXT

Hammerspace: Hammerspace Global Data Platform

MyRadar: MyRadar Weather Widget

OBSBOT: OBSBOT Tail 2

Resilio: Resilio Active Everywhere

Talk Labs: Sportstalk247.com

TrueNas: TrueNAS H30

Well done and congratulations to you all! 

