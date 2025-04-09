ITPro NAB Best of Show 2025 Awards winners unveiled
The best of the best have received accolades for their innovation at this year's NAB show in Las Vegas...
ITPro is pleased to reveal the winners of its Best of Show Awards for the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas, taking place this week.
Judged by a panel of credible industry experts, the award entries were judged based on ease of use, features, innovation and value. As with every year, competition was high, demonstrating that those who have walked away as winners really are the best of the best.
This years winners are:
BLOX Digital: BLOX NXT
Hammerspace: Hammerspace Global Data Platform
MyRadar: MyRadar Weather Widget
OBSBOT: OBSBOT Tail 2
Resilio: Resilio Active Everywhere
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
Talk Labs: Sportstalk247.com
TrueNas: TrueNAS H30
Well done and congratulations to you all!
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
-
A new Neptune RAT variant is spreading like wildfire
News Neptune RAT can hijack Windows PCs and steal passwords – and it's spreading fast
By Emma Woollacott Published
-
Google Cloud wants to tackle cyber complexity – here's how it plans to do it
News Google Unified Security will combine all the security services under Google’s umbrella in one combined cloud platform
By Rory Bathgate Published
-
The NAB Best of Show awards deadline is tomorrow
The closing deadline is 2 April so it's time to submit your entry if you haven't already...
By ITPro Last updated