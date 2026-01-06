Accenture acquires Faculty, poaches CEO in bid to drive client AI adoption
The Faculty acquisition will help Accenture streamline AI adoption processes
Accenture has announced plans to acquire UK-based AI company Faculty as the consultancy looks to drive client adoption of the technology.
In a statement confirming the deal, Accenture said Faculty FrontierTM, the company’s enterprise-grade decision intelligence platform, will be integrated with Accenture’s core product suites.
This, the consultancy said, will help organizations make “better, faster decisions by connecting data, AI models, and business processes into a unified decision system”.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed and the deal is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval, according to Accenture.
More than 400 Faculty employees will move over to Accenture following the acquisition. This includes Faculty chief executive Marc Warner, who will assume the role of chief technology officer (CTO) and joining the company’s global management committee.
“With Faculty, we will further accelerate our strategy to bring trusted, advanced AI to the heart of our clients’ businesses,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO at Accenture.
“I’m pleased to welcome the Faculty team to Accenture and look forward to Marc's contribution shaping our technology vision and strategy as Chief Technology Officer."
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
What Accenture gets with the Faculty acquisition
Faculty and Accenture have maintained long-standing ties dating back to 2023, with the consultancy confirmed as Faculty’s preferred implementation partner for the FrontierTM platform.
The UK-based firm was founded in 2014 and has rapidly established itself as one of the country’s leading AI companies, capitalizing on the generative AI boom in recent years and working closely with both public and private sector clients to drive adoption.
The company helped build the NHS’ Early Warning System during the Covid-19 pandemic, for example. The system was used by NHS Gold Command to predict patient demand across the UK and help allocate care resources.
Notably, Faculty offers AI consulting services for clients, placing a particular focus on safe and responsible AI adoption, and has worked with OpenAI and Anthropic to improve ethical development and AI safety for frontier models.
Commenting on the deal, Warner said the company aims to continue its AI safety focus post-acquisition.
“Our vision has always been a world in which safe AI delivers widespread benefits to humanity. We have spent the last ten years supporting our clients to bring this world about, step by step,” he said.
“As AI advances rapidly, the ambition of our clients is now, rightly, no less than the reinvention of their business. I am delighted that by teaming up with Accenture, we have everything in place to support AI transformation from start to finish.”
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Let artificial intelligence transform the tone of your customer service
3CX’s new AI-powered receptionist can simplify the lives of your customers and your staff, and that’s just one of the latest enhancements
-
JFrog names go-to-market veteran as new CMO
News The experienced industry leader will lead JFrog’s global marketing activity as the firm enters its next growth phase
-
Productivity gains on the menu as CFOs target bullish tech spending in 2026
News Findings from Deloitte’s Q4 CFO Survey show 59% of firms have now changed their tune on the potential performance improvements unlocked by AI.
-
Global IT spending set to hit a 30-year high by end of 2025
News Spending on hardware, software and IT services is growing faster than it has since 1996
-
IBM’s Confluent acquisition will give it a ‘competitive edge’ and supercharge its AI credentials
Analysis IBM described Confluent as a “natural fit” for its hybrid cloud and AI strategy, enabling “end-to-end integration of applications, analytics, data systems and AI agents”.
-
Technical standards bodies hope to deliver AI success with ethical development practices
News The ISO, IEC, and ITU are working together to develop standards that can support the development and deployment of trustworthy AI systems
-
CompTIA launches AI Essentials training to bridge workforce skills gap
News The new training series targets non-technical employees, aiming to boost productivity and security in the use of Generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Copilot
-
Government CIOs prepare for big funding boosts as AI takes hold in the public sector
News Public sector IT leaders need to be mindful of falling into the AI hype trap
-
Chief data officers believe they'll be a 'pivotal' force in in the C-suite within five years
News Chief data officers might not be the most important execs in the C-suite right now, but they’ll soon rank among the most influential figures, according to research from Deloitte.
-
Palo Alto Networks to acquire Chronosphere in $3.35bn deal
News The cybersecurity vendor will combine Chronosphere’s observability platform with its own Cortex AgentiX offering