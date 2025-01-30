NAB Best of Show awards now open for submissions

The NAB Best of Show Awards 2025 are now open for entry!

The awards, which are celebrating their 11th anniversary, aim to recognize and celebrate the innovative products and solutions being showcased at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The event itself is a who's who of the broadcast, media and entertainment world and the Best of Show awards highlight the best of the best when it comes to those leading the way and showing how it’s really done.

ITPro joins sibling brands Mix, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, TVBEurope and TV Tech in supporting the Best in Show awards.

Exhibitors have until the end of March 21st to submit their entries, which will be judged by a panel consisting of ITPro editorial representatives and other industry experts. You can enter the awards by visiting the website here.

Who can enter?

If you're registered to exhibit at the show, you're able to enter. Products need not be shipped but must be shown publicly in or by April 2025. If you've entered in previous years but also meet this year's criteria you are able to enter again.

Why should you enter?

Aside from the chance to be awarded as Best in Show, there are several other benefits to entering the awards.

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You'll receive a nominee badge once entered which is fully-licensed and can be used to promote your entry both online and in print promotions. We will also be distributing nominee placards for display at your booth.

If then judged a winner, you will receive a winner's package containing a fully-licensed winner's badge, pre-made social post, template press release, and a trophy to display at your booth.

Promotional coverage for winners will be published on participating brands' websites, in print and promoted in regular weekly and/or monthly newsletters.