Openreach has issued a final warning to businesses still using legacy business lines ahead of the ISDN and PSTN switch-off in January 2027.

The deadline, set for 31 January, could see businesses disconnected unless they switch to digital alternatives.

In an advisory, Openreach noted that around 44,000 ISN and PSTN Multiline services are still in active use across the country.

Many of these support “important operational infrastructure” in hospitals, local authorities, emergency services, schools, and industrial sites, the telecoms firm said.

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Legacy ISDN relies on old telephone networks, and is mainly used for business switchboards or handling several calls simultaneously. PSTN Multiline services, meanwhile, leverage a combination of traditional analogue phone lines.

Following the January cut-off, Openreach warned some PSTN customers that haven’t moved to modern services could be transferred to EVAc. This is a “limited last-resort” phone service aimed at maintaining access for essential calls.

Openreach warned, however, that ISDN and Multiline services are incompatible with EVAc, meaning organisations need to switch before it’s too late.

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James Lilley, director of customer migrations at Openreach, advised organizations to act swiftly.

“Time is running out. The risk is that an old line buried in a switchboard, plant room, or communications cupboard is overlooked because nobody realizes what still depends on it,” he commented.

“But these services will not simply carry on working after the old network closes. If a connection supports an alarm, emergency call point, monitoring system, or critical switchboard, the consequences of losing it could be serious.”

Lillely urged organizations to conduct audits immediately, bringing together IT and facilities teams to coordinate with communications providers and equipment suppliers.

“The longer you leave it, the harder it may become to complete a safe and orderly migration,” he said.

Repeated warnings

According to Openreach, the switch to digital will introduce faster connections and provide more reliable services designed to meet modern communications requirements.

The telecoms operator has issued repeated warnings over the last 18 months urging businesses to begin preparing for the PSTN switch-over. Openreach said that while most organisations have already made the move, services that remain can “be among the most complicated to migrate”.

“Large organizations may have legacy lines installed many years ago, spread across multiple sites or connected to equipment that needs to be identified, tested, or replaced before it can move to a modern digital service,” the firm said.

In its latest advisory, Openreach highlighted efforts at the Fire and Rescue Service as a gold standard for seamless transition. The service began preparations six years ago, identifying more than 5,000 PSTN and ISDN lines for migration.

Keith Donnelly, Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government assistant chief fire officer, said this process was “quite complicated”, but the service is confident that all lines will be switched by the deadline.

“ISDN was really critical for us because the fire control rooms use that for 999 calls,” he said. “We had to make sure there were no issues and there was no downtime from swapping from the old to the new.”

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