A new scheme promises to give AI the ability to block unpatched security holes, as part of the industry’s efforts to combat a wave of critical vulnerabilities being discovered by automated tools.

Named after the Japanese word for ‘shield’, Shirudo is an open source project developed in partnership between Cisco and OpenAI.

Shirudo uses eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter) to run small sandboxed programs inside the kernel of a Linux operating system without affecting the source code.

According to the two firms, this will allow AI agents to automatically identify vulnerabilities and build custom defences against them on the fly. Agents will test the effectiveness of these protections before they’re applied, and each one is cryptographically signed to allow for host verification.

Latest Videos From IT Pro Watch full video here:

“We’re giving defenders better models and tools to find and fix vulnerabilities faster, but finding a bug today doesn’t mean you can patch every system tomorrow,” said Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI.

“We are partnering closely with Cisco on Shirudo to help teams protect the systems they need to keep running while they build and roll out a fix. So many teams rely on the same software that it makes sense to build these tools in the open. Now when one team finds a better way to protect a system, others don’t have to start from scratch.”

Surging vulnerability disclosures

The tool has been developed in response to the avalanche of vulnerabilities that AI-powered scanning tools have identified in recent months.

Get the ITPro daily newsletter Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The rate of CVEs being discovered has gone up by more than 130% since 2025, according to analysis from cyber security firm CRACI , and industry experts have warned the speed at which patches are being developed is not keeping pace.

Moreover, concerns have been raised that the escalating number of required patches risks overwhelming the bandwidth of security teams.

With Shirudo, Cisco and OpenAI aim to help organizations protect against security flaws even while patches are still being developed or rolled out.

Two recent flaws discovered with the help of AI include the Java4Shell and PHP2Shell vulnerabilities . According to the duo, testing showed that “Shirudo was able to write code that detected and blocked attempts to exploit both threats”.

“There is nothing more important than giving security teams the tools they need to match the speed of the AI-driven threats they are facing,” said Jeetu Patel, Cisco president and chief product officer (CPO).

“We need self-defending infrastructure that acts at the speed of code, learns in real time, and shields itself until patches are safely rolled out.“

Developed under open source licensing, the two companies are inviting researchers and developers to contribute to the project through contributing tests that reproduce vulnerabilities, running a shield against their kernel builds, and more.

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.