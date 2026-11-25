OpenAI and Cisco partner to fight AI bug avalanche
The new open source project aims to help mitigate vulnerabilities without an official patch
A new scheme promises to give AI the ability to block unpatched security holes, as part of the industry’s efforts to combat a wave of critical vulnerabilities being discovered by automated tools.
Named after the Japanese word for ‘shield’, Shirudo is an open source project developed in partnership between Cisco and OpenAI.
Shirudo uses eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter) to run small sandboxed programs inside the kernel of a Linux operating system without affecting the source code.
According to the two firms, this will allow AI agents to automatically identify vulnerabilities and build custom defences against them on the fly. Agents will test the effectiveness of these protections before they’re applied, and each one is cryptographically signed to allow for host verification.
“We’re giving defenders better models and tools to find and fix vulnerabilities faster, but finding a bug today doesn’t mean you can patch every system tomorrow,” said Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI.
“We are partnering closely with Cisco on Shirudo to help teams protect the systems they need to keep running while they build and roll out a fix. So many teams rely on the same software that it makes sense to build these tools in the open. Now when one team finds a better way to protect a system, others don’t have to start from scratch.”
Surging vulnerability disclosures
The tool has been developed in response to the avalanche of vulnerabilities that AI-powered scanning tools have identified in recent months.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
The rate of CVEs being discovered has gone up by more than 130% since 2025, according to analysis from cyber security firm CRACI, and industry experts have warned the speed at which patches are being developed is not keeping pace.
Moreover, concerns have been raised that the escalating number of required patches risks overwhelming the bandwidth of security teams.
With Shirudo, Cisco and OpenAI aim to help organizations protect against security flaws even while patches are still being developed or rolled out.
Two recent flaws discovered with the help of AI include the Java4Shell and PHP2Shell vulnerabilities. According to the duo, testing showed that “Shirudo was able to write code that detected and blocked attempts to exploit both threats”.
“There is nothing more important than giving security teams the tools they need to match the speed of the AI-driven threats they are facing,” said Jeetu Patel, Cisco president and chief product officer (CPO).
“We need self-defending infrastructure that acts at the speed of code, learns in real time, and shields itself until patches are safely rolled out.“
Developed under open source licensing, the two companies are inviting researchers and developers to contribute to the project through contributing tests that reproduce vulnerabilities, running a shield against their kernel builds, and more.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Adam Shepherd has been a technology journalist since 2015, covering everything from cloud storage and security, to smartphones and servers. Over the course of his career, he’s seen the spread of 5G, the growing ubiquity of wireless devices, and the start of the connected revolution. He’s also been to more trade shows and technology conferences than he cares to count.
Adam is an avid follower of the latest hardware innovations, and he is never happier than when tinkering with complex network configurations, or exploring a new Linux distro. He was also previously a co-host on the ITPro Podcast, where he was often found ranting about his love of strange gadgets, his disdain for Windows Mobile, and everything in between.
You can find Adam tweeting about enterprise technology (or more often bad jokes) @AdamShepherUK.
-
-
Cyber firm claims Microsoft refused to remove malware-infected app from store
News eSentire said it discovered the trojan, but its report was dismissed by Microsoft
-
Giving thanks for AI
Insights Enterprise IT leaders are shifting their focus from proving AI works to proving it scales profitably and safely
-
AI discovers another decade-old security flaw
News NGINX web server software is the latest in growing trend plaguing security sector
-
OpenAI says its new cyber-focused AI model found thousands of Linux kernel vulnerabilities
News The new cyber-focused AI model boasts improved bug hunting capabilities compared to its predecessor
-
A quarter of security vulnerabilities are never fully fixed – and AI is compounding the problem
News A new study warns against delegating flaw fixes to AI when human staff are still struggling to understand what's wrong
-
Hackers are using patches to create vulnerability ‘maps’ – that means the 'patch and move on' approach needs to end
News Terra Security has spotted a leap in vulnerabilities in patches or otherwise fixed code
-
OpenAI and Anthropic admit rogue AI agents did more than first thought
News The two companies have shared additional details on agent misbehavior
-
Cisco just launched two cyber-focused small language models: Antares-350M and Antares-1B aim to supercharge codebase analysis – and they run at a “fraction of the compute expense” of popular frontier models
News The Antares models unveiled by Cisco aim to cut costs in codebase analysis
-
The agents you use to beef up cybersecurity could be turned against you – ‘Friendly Fire’ attacks can manipulate OpenAI and Anthropic models into running malicious code
News Research shows agents can be fooled into executing malicious code while performing security reviews of third-party software
-
OpenAI expands 'Daybreak' cyber program: New tools, partnerships, and a cyber-focused GPT-5.5 aim to help 'patch the world'
News The company has added new tools, signed up partners, and released its GPT-5.5-Cyber model more widely