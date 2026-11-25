Cyber firm claims Microsoft refused to remove malware-infected app from store
eSentire said it discovered the trojan, but its report was dismissed by Microsoft
Microsoft refused to remove a malware-laden app from its app store, a security firm has claimed, despite reporting it via the platform’s official channels.
According to cybersecurity provider eSentire, the compromised app – named Setup Assistant – was a heavily-obfuscated vehicle for communicating with command-and-control software used to launch a PowerShell-based remote access trojan (RAT), which the company has dubbed ‘Vinci RAT’.
This malware includes a wide range of capabilities, including DLL, shellcode and PowerShell execution, security tool discovery, and file delivery, giving attackers “extensive control over the system”.
“Microsoft Store availability should not be treated as proof that an app is safe,” eSentire’s Threat Research Unit leader Spence Hutchinson said. “Enterprises should restrict Microsoft Store app installation through GPO, AppLocker, WDAC, or Intune, and require security review before approving unknown, low-adoption, or low-reputation apps.”
The malware’s authors use spoofed domains to lure in unsuspecting victims; the attack eSentire analysed was based on a malicious download link purporting to be for Microsoft’s Snipping Tool utility.
However, researchers from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit also found associated spoofed domains for apps including Microsoft Teams and Roblox.
Rather than Snipping Tool, the spoofed installer actually downloaded the compromised Setup Assistant app – which comes as a Microsoft-signed package from the store, bypassing Windows’ SmartScreen security systems.
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The company’s analysis indicated that the application has been available on the platform “for at least five months without detection”.
Malware-laden app still live
At time of writing, the app is still freely available for download on the Microsoft Store platform. It was reported to Microsoft through the abuse form on its Store platform on 10 November.
However, according to an email screenshot attached to eSentire’s report, Microsoft said the app was “not a violation of our terms”, in spite of its use of obfuscated code and its ability to give attackers access to victims’ machines.
While the app does not contain the trojan code itself, it acts as a backdoor for the command-and-control server, which triggers the Vinci RAT stager to download and execute the malicious payload.
The stager uses an AMSI bypass to disable Windows’ built-in PowerShell scanning protections before the payload runs, and sets a scheduled task to relaunch the RAT every 10 minutes.
The Store page for the app lists its developer as ‘ETPS Ltd’, but the entity has not published any other applications on the platform, and ETPS Ltd is a registered UK company based in Chesterfield, providing programmable DC equipment.
When contacted by ITPro, the company said it does not publish any software on the Microsoft Store.
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Adam Shepherd has been a technology journalist since 2015, covering everything from cloud storage and security, to smartphones and servers. Over the course of his career, he’s seen the spread of 5G, the growing ubiquity of wireless devices, and the start of the connected revolution. He’s also been to more trade shows and technology conferences than he cares to count.
Adam is an avid follower of the latest hardware innovations, and he is never happier than when tinkering with complex network configurations, or exploring a new Linux distro. He was also previously a co-host on the ITPro Podcast, where he was often found ranting about his love of strange gadgets, his disdain for Windows Mobile, and everything in between.
You can find Adam tweeting about enterprise technology (or more often bad jokes) @AdamShepherUK.
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