What has happened to the Right to Repair?

The Right to Repair is a concept that is being increasingly enshrined into law that gives each individual the right to fix the products they have purchased. This covers both adjustments to the manufacturing process to make it easier for consumers to fix their own devices, as well as issues such as voiding warranties.

The UK’s Right to Repair legislation was introduced in mid-2021, the same year US President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring the US Federal Trade Commission to draft regulations limiting restrictions that manufacturers place on repairing their products. Since then more than 30 US states have introduced Right to Repair legislation. In October 2023, a meeting at the White House looked into this in some detail.

Similar moves have taken place around the world, with the EU having adopted its directive on Right to Repair in April this year. Among its provisions, manufacturers have to repair common household products like washing machines, vacuum cleaners, and smartphones even after the guarantee has expired.

Combating 'built-in obsolescence'

A key motivator for Right to Repair legislation is to combat the prevalence of 'built in obsolescence' - the idea that devices are manufactured in such a way that if part of it fails, the natural next step would be to buy an entirely new device. Why should people buy a new item because one particular part of it breaks, when the rest is fully functional?

While some materials can be reclaimed and reused, doing this can be expensive, and the vast majority of discarded electronic items end up in landfill, where they can leach out harmful chemicals and forever plastics. For example, one estimate suggests that two million tonnes of WEEE items are discarded in the UK every year.

The growing distaste for creating waste among consumers and support for a circular economy approach to living and working are key drivers for the repair communities.

Progress remains painfully slow

Still, progress on Right to Repair is patchy and in some cases slow. Steve Haskew, head of Sustainability and Social Leadership at Circular Computing tells ITPro: "Sadly, in the UK very little has changed since right to repair came in three years ago. Because the legislation only covers white goods and televisions, rather than computers, mobiles and other electronics, it lacks the teeth to make a real difference. These devices, which are often discarded and have a high carbon footprint, are one of the biggest contributors to our growing e-waste mountain."

Get the ITPro. daily newsletter Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He was more positive about some other nations: "There has been more progress across the channel and among our European nations. The EU’s law includes more support for reasonable parts prices, the use of compatible or reused parts, along with a ban on software that prevents repair."

"The sooner the UK follows the EU’s lead on right to repair, the better," adds Haskew. "These regulations, particularly the scope for up to 10 years’ support, will really benefit the consumer."

James Rigg, CEO at Trojan Electronics tells ITPro that in the UK, since the UK’s 2021 legislation, professional repairers do have greater access to spare parts and repair manuals. However, because this is aimed at professional repairers, it "restricts the ability of DIY enthusiasts and community repair initiatives to conduct repairs".

"The regulations do not cap the price of spare parts and in the UK and some EU countries, they are taxed," he adds. "This makes repairs expensive for professionals and consumers, deterring people from repairing rather than replacing appliances. I am keen to see the VAT removed to encourage greater circularity."

Supply chain changes

Such moves would inevitably affect the supply chain, and the changes can be positive ones.

"The flexibility of the supply chain and the entrepreneurial mindset of startups have helped to fill in the gaps left by OEMs to provide repair schemes for devices," says Haskew. "He mentioned several spare parts and end user repair support firms, as well as commenting on the growing number of high street stores dedicated to repairing mobile phones.

Looking at this more broadly, Riggs explains that "encouraging repairability will have a positive impact on manufacturers sustainability goals by reducing their volume of waste”. He is encouraging manufacturers to use a traffic light system to make it clear to consumers how repairable a product is. This, he says, would help them make more sustainable choices when shopping.

Where next for the right to repair

A key factor that could help Right to Repair become more embedded, including throughout the supply chain, would be if devices had a more modular design, making them easier to be upgraded or repaired by end users. This is happening, but it is rare.

(Image credit: Fairphone / Flickr)

One example from the world of smartphones is the Fairphone (pictured above), which can be disassembled and repaired / upgraded by the user. On the other hand, many phones remain very difficult to repair, and built-in obsolescence via both software and hardware is much more the norm.

Impetus for modular design can come from two directions: a public that increasingly opts to buy more repairable goods, and legislation which pushes for more repairable (modular) design in products. It does seem the tide is turning.

"There is an abundance of roles available for people skilled in repair and refurbishment – in fact, we can hardly keep up," Riggs tells ITPro. Recruitment has been an ongoing challenge for us as we struggle to find people with the right skills to take on a refurb and repair role."

Riggs also explains that the so-called 'repair café' movement is gaining pace across the globe. These are places where people can take their broken electronics and fix them, with the aid of more experienced people, who are often volunteers. The cafes are helping to promote a culture of repair and sustainability, making circularity feel more accessible to consumers not only for electronics, but also for items like clothing and furniture.

"Importantly, exposing consumers to repairs is likely to influence their behavior when it comes to electronics," explains Riggs.