AWS cloud contract could cost Home Office over £1 billion
A pipeline notice shows a significant increase compared to a 2023 Home Office contract with AWS
The Home Office could spend more than £1 billion on a new cloud services contract with Amazon Web Services (AWS), documents show.
The contract is due to start on 1 December 2027 and run to 1 December 2029, with a possible two-year extension taking the contract to 2031.
A pipeline document published on 30 October shows that, including VAT, the renewed contract will set the Home Office back £1,057,945,209. This amounts to more than £260 million in spending each year when taking into account a potential two year extension.
It also marks a significant price hike compared to a previous contract. In 2023, the Home Office signed a landmark deal with AWS for public cloud hosting services that was valued at around £450 million.
This contract is set to expire on 30 November 2026.
The notice for the contract renewal states the extension will “support the Home Office’s current and future cloud hosting requirements”.
A description of services in the 2023 and proposed contracts show slight differences, however. While the 2023 deal points solely to public cloud hosting services, the proposed contract also includes cloud backups, suggesting an expansion of services.
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2026 report - the leading resource for IT decision-maker insight on priorities and investment areas in AI, security and more.
ITPro approached the Home Office for comment, but did not receive a response by time of publication. AWS directed ITPro to the Home Office for details.
Growing public sector cloud spend
The contract extension marks the latest in a string of big-money cloud contracts for the UK’s public sector. Figures from Bidskim show cloud spending exceeds £1.64 billion, spanning 249 contracts across 137 public bodies.
AWS, in particular, accounts for a significant portion of spending on this front at £1.22 billion compared to £355 million for Microsoft Azure. Combined, Google Cloud and Oracle account for 4% of cloud spending.
According to Bidskim, contracts with the Home Office and HMRC are worth £800 million combined. Both of these contracts were three year deals secured in 2023.
AWS-related contracts have been subject to scrutiny in recent years. As ITPro reported in late 2024, Lord Clement-Jones of the Liberal Democrats questioned rising costs associated with the aforementioned Home Office deal with AWS.
Clement-Jones claimed the Home Office was being “held to ransom” and raised concerns around cloud concentration, with just two or three companies accounting for a significant portion of contracts.
Home Office courts market engagement
The Home Office is courting market engagement on the upcoming contract proposal, with a deadline set for 8 December. This includes a TechUK-led “virtual market engagement” event for suppliers registered on G-cloud 15.
A formal tender notice is expected to be published on 4 January 2027.
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow ITPro on Google News and add us as a preferred source to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, views, and reviews.
You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.
Ross Kelly is ITPro's News & Analysis Editor, responsible for leading the brand's news output and in-depth reporting on the latest stories from across the business technology landscape. Ross was previously a Staff Writer, during which time he developed a keen interest in cyber security, business leadership, and emerging technologies.
He graduated from Edinburgh Napier University in 2016 with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and joined ITPro in 2022 after four years working in technology conference research.
For news pitches, you can contact Ross at ross.kelly@futurenet.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-
-
Nine-in-ten businesses can't ditch their cloud provider – here's why
News Research shows that most say it would take weeks or months to migrate
-
320,000 school files published on dark web after attack on education platform
News Data from dozens of schools has been accessed after an attack on the Trading with Schools platform
-
Qlik achieves AWS Data Competency for relational database expertise
The recognition highlights the company’s cross-environment data integration, governance, and preparation capabilities on AWS
-
AWS becomes first hyperscaler to secure 'NATO Restricted' approval as alliance members target ‘resilient and agile’ infrastructure
News The move means NATO member states and defense partners can host highly sensitive data in AWS’ cloud services
-
Multi-cloud with AWS and Azure just got a whole lot easier thanks to a new interconnect service
News Azure Multicloud Interconnect for AWS offers a fully managed private connection and is claimed to dramatically simplify the process
-
Airbus announces cloud deal with Scaleway in digital sovereignty push
News The move by Airbus comes amidst growing concerns about digital sovereignty and the influence of US-based hyperscalers
-
After 20 years, simplicity remains the ‘singular most important aspect’ of Amazon S3
News Even in the age of AI, simplicity and ease of use remain core tenets for Amazon S3
-
Sumo Logic expands European footprint with AWS Sovereign Cloud deal
News The vendor is extending its AI-powered security platform to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and Swiss Data Center
-
What the new AWS European Sovereign Cloud means for enterprises
News AWS has announced the general availability of its European Sovereign Cloud. Here's what the launch means for enterprises operating in the region.
-
AWS just quietly increased EC2 Capacity Block prices – here's what you need to know
News The AWS price increases mean booking GPU capacity in advance just got more expensive