Qlik achieves AWS Data Competency for relational database expertise
The recognition highlights the company’s cross-environment data integration, governance, and preparation capabilities on AWS
Data integration and analytics specialist Qlik has achieved the AWS Data Competency in the cloud giant’s relational database category.
The AWS Competency program aims to help customers identify and grow their business with AWS partners that can offer deep industry experience and expertise across industries, use cases, and workloads.
The relational database credential now recognizes Qlik’s ability to deliver unified data architectures on the AWS platform and help organizations integrate, govern and activate data across complex environments.
The vendor said the designation differentiates it as a member of the AWS Partner Network that is capable of providing deep technical proficiency and customer success delivering data solutions on the cloud platform.
Relational database expertise
Qlik’s open, platform-agnostic model is designed to help organizations work flexibly with data, cloud platforms, and technologies without being restricted to a single technology stack. The firm’s wider capabilities include integration, transformation, governance, analytics, and AI.
Within the relational database category, Qlik provides relational database engines, migration and performance tools, as well as business applications built on Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS) and AWS Aurora.
Support for AWS-hosted databases spans Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MariaDB, alongside SAP HANA, Sysbase ASE, and IBM Db2.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Benefits for Qlik customers
Qlik said its AWS recognition means customers can connect and work with data across a diverse range of enterprise environments – such as AWS, cloud platforms, on-premises systems, and SaaS applications.
They can also build on their existing environments while being able to adopt new architectures and technologies, as well as create a stronger foundation for analytics and AI.
Matt Hayes, general manager of Qlik’s data business unit, said data strategies now require greater flexibility and cannot be built around a single platform or a single destination.
“Our customers need the freedom to work across the technologies they already depend on while modernizing their data foundations for analytics and AI,” he explained. “Achieving the AWS Data Competency reflects the depth of our data capabilities and our commitment to giving organizations a more open, flexible path from complex data environments to trusted business outcomes.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Workday customers showcase how to unlock AI value
News Doing AI for AI’s sake is pointless. What really matters is ensuring AI is delivering value…
-
Europe must invest in its own AI companies or be left at the mercy of the US and China, says Mistral AI co-founder
“AI isn’t the internet” warns Arthur Mensch, as he encourages Europe to take a more active role in AI’s development
-
AWS becomes first hyperscaler to secure 'NATO Restricted' approval as alliance members target ‘resilient and agile’ infrastructure
News The move means NATO member states and defense partners can host highly sensitive data in AWS’ cloud services
-
Multi-cloud with AWS and Azure just got a whole lot easier thanks to a new interconnect service
News Azure Multicloud Interconnect for AWS offers a fully managed private connection and is claimed to dramatically simplify the process
-
Airbus announces cloud deal with Scaleway in digital sovereignty push
News The move by Airbus comes amidst growing concerns about digital sovereignty and the influence of US-based hyperscalers
-
UK organizations are failing to move past basic AI use-cases
News Businesses in the UK are ramping up AI adoption, but they’re falling at key hurdles
-
After 20 years, simplicity remains the ‘singular most important aspect’ of Amazon S3
News Even in the age of AI, simplicity and ease of use remain core tenets for Amazon S3
-
Why Amazon’s ‘go build it’ AI strategy aligns with OpenAI’s big enterprise push
News OpenAI and Amazon are both vying to offer customers DIY-style AI development services
-
Sumo Logic expands European footprint with AWS Sovereign Cloud deal
News The vendor is extending its AI-powered security platform to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and Swiss Data Center
-
Amazon’s rumored OpenAI investment points to a “lack of confidence” in Nova model range
News The hyperscaler is among a number of firms targeting investment in the company