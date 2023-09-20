Azure VMWare Solution partner series

Join Yogesh Patil, an engineer with more than 19 years experience, on this on-demand webinar that covers Azure VMWare and the benefits it can offer your business.

Azure VMWare allows you to easily move your VMware workloads to Azure, which in turn will increase productivity. The top use cases for this technology include application modernization, cloud migration, data center extension, cloud virtual desktops, and disaster recovery.

What you will learn in this on-demand webinar:

Profile of organization challenges such as Security, Performance, Hardware, Capex, and Opex

If AVS is suitable for you

Where and how to begin

AVS Economic Drivers.

Business critical workloads depend on cloud infrastructure that are always on. Meet your disaster recovery and business continuity needs without changing your existing VMware infrastructure.

