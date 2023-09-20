Azure VMWare Solution partner series
How to unlock the value of Azure VMWare Solution for your organization
Join Yogesh Patil, an engineer with more than 19 years experience, on this on-demand webinar that covers Azure VMWare and the benefits it can offer your business.
Azure VMWare allows you to easily move your VMware workloads to Azure, which in turn will increase productivity. The top use cases for this technology include application modernization, cloud migration, data center extension, cloud virtual desktops, and disaster recovery.
What you will learn in this on-demand webinar:
- Profile of organization challenges such as Security, Performance, Hardware, Capex, and Opex
- If AVS is suitable for you
- Where and how to begin
- AVS Economic Drivers.
Business critical workloads depend on cloud infrastructure that are always on. Meet your disaster recovery and business continuity needs without changing your existing VMware infrastructure.
Watch this interactive webinar for free today.
Provided by VMware
