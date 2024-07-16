The new imperative: Future-proof your business with hybrid cloud storage
Ensure data availability to applications and services with hybrid cloud storage
Businesses are collecting and processing a large amount of diverse data from different sources. This data must be available, performant, and secure. Hybrid cloud storage enables this by leveraging the public cloud while using private cloud deployment.
This whitepaper from Nasuni explains why neither traditional network-attached storage (NAS) nor the most popular public cloud storage options provide the right foundation for a data-centric company.
Here’s what you’ll learn in this guide:
- How to unlock the value of your business data.
- Five ways traditional storage appliances fall short.
- How to simplify storage changes.
Download now
Provided by Nasuni
Get the ITPro. daily newsletter
Receive our latest news, industry updates, featured resources and more. Sign up today to receive our FREE report on AI cyber crime & security - newly updated for 2024.
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.